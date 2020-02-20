Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Maersk warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Worker is seen next to Maersk shipping containers at a logistics center near Tianjin por

Shipping giant Maersk warned on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak would weigh on earnings this year, compounding the woes of a container shipping industry already subdued by trade wars and an economic slowdown.

Maersk, which reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, forecasted a weak start to the year because factories in China were closed for longer than usual after the Chinese New Year holiday.

"Weekly container vessel calls at key Chinese ports were significantly down compared to last year during the last weeks of January and the first weeks of February," Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping firm, said in a statement.

It reiterated, however, a forecast for growth in global container demand of 1% to 3% this year, saying Chief Executive Soren Skou remained optimistic of a rebound in the second quarter. Global container demand grew 1.4% in 2019 and 3.8% the year before.

"The outlook for 2020 is impacted by the current outbreak of the coronavirus in China, which has significantly lowered visibility on what to expect in 2020," Maersk said.

The company's shares fell slightly in opening trade but quickly reversed their losses and traded up 3.8% at 0723 GMT.

"The market had already priced in a negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak and it looks like they had priced in a bit too much in the case of Maersk," said Sydbank analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen of the rise.

"In addition I believe that Maersk is also getting some kudos for the acquisition they announced yesterday," he added.

Maersk said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. warehousing and distribution firm Performance Team as part of plans to deliver more customised logistics solutions.

The coronavirus epidemic has thrown the global container shipping trade off balance, with lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports, setting the scene for months of delivery delays.

Maersk said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.46 billion, lagging the $1.51 billion forecast by 24 analysts in a consensus poll compiled by Maersk.

The shipping firm said it expected 2020 EBITDA of $5.5 billion, compared to $6.0 billion expected by analysts and the $5.7 billion achieved last year.

The Copenhagen-based company, which handles one in every five containers shipped by sea worldwide, said the price customers such as Walmart and Nike pay for delivery of sea-borne containers is likely to fall as a result of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jan Harvey, Edmund Blair and Helen Popper)

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 3.92% 8902 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
SYDBANK -0.19% 160.4 Delayed Quote.14.95%
WALMART INC. -1.63% 117.68 Delayed Quote.0.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
03:45aSingapore fuel oil inventories hit 9-month high as demand ebbs
RE
03:44aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Lower Earnings Amid Coronavirus Hit -- Up..
DJ
03:43aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
03:38aMaersk warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings
RE
02:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Coronavirus Impact as 4Q Misses Expectati..
DJ
01:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Annual Report 2019
AQ
01:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Interim Report Q4 2019
AQ
02/18A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
02/17A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : annual earnings release
02/17A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 413 M
EBIT 2019 1 766 M
Net income 2019 352 M
Debt 2019 12 141 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 55,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 23 876 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 324,42  $
Last Close Price 1 238,94  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.89%23 852
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.35%14 222
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.06%7 081
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.76%3 275
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-6.20%2 878
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-13.66%2 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group