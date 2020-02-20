Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S

(MAERSK B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore fuel oil inventories hit 9-month high as demand ebbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker for blending to reproduce low-sulphur fuel oil with half-finished products of SK Trading International is seen during a marine blending at the sea off Singapore

Singapore's residual fuel oil inventories jumped 10% to their highest in more than nine months, in the week ended Feb. 19, despite plummeting net import volumes, in the latest sign of sluggish bunker demand in the city-state, official data showed on Thursday.

- Onshore fuel oil stocks jumped by 2.169 million barrels (about 342,000 tonnes) to 24.231 million barrels, or 3.816 million tonnes from the previous week, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. [O/SING1]

- This came despite net import volumes falling to a nearly five-month low of 364,000 tonnes, down 54% from the previous week and well below the 2020 weekly average of 877,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

- Residual fuel stocks were 18% higher, compared with a year-ago period.

- Demand for Singapore bunkers has fallen this month, weighed down by seasonally weaker demand during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays that has been compounded by slowing shipping activity as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

- A.P. Moller-Maersk, world's biggest container shipping firm, said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak would weigh on earnings this year and it expected a weak start to the year because factories in China were closed for longer than usual after the Chinese New Year holiday.

- Singapore's fuel oil net exports to Hong Kong topped the list for the week at 99,000 tonnes, followed by South Korea with 96,000 tonnes, India with 66,000 tonnes and the Philippines with 44,000 tonnes.

- The largest net imports into Singapore were Malaysia's 202,000 tonnes, followed by Russia with 175,000 tonnes, Belgium with 98,000 tonnes and Brazil with 83,000 tonnes.

- Weekly imports from Russia were at five-week high.

- Separately, fuel oil inventories stored in floating storage around the Singapore hub slipped 1% to 4.496 million tonnes, in the week ended Wednesday, of which low-sulphur fuel oil volumes were at 3.917 million tonnes, up by 2% from the previous week, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 3.83% 8886 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.07% 4.7132 Delayed Quote.4.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 59 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.40% 63.8428 Delayed Quote.2.64%
WTI -0.41% 53.51 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
03:45aSingapore fuel oil inventories hit 9-month high as demand ebbs
RE
03:44aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Lower Earnings Amid Coronavirus Hit -- Up..
DJ
03:43aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
03:38aMaersk warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 earnings
RE
02:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Coronavirus Impact as 4Q Misses Expectati..
DJ
01:58aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Annual Report 2019
AQ
01:56aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Interim Report Q4 2019
AQ
02/18A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' tra..
PU
02/17A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : annual earnings release
02/17A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 413 M
EBIT 2019 1 766 M
Net income 2019 352 M
Debt 2019 12 141 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 55,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 23 876 M
Chart A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Duration : Period :
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 324,42  $
Last Close Price 1 238,94  $
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adam Banks Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-10.89%23 852
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.35%14 222
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.06%7 081
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.76%3 275
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-6.20%2 878
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.-13.66%2 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group