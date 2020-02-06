Log in
A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/06/2020 | 05:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: A.S. Création Tapeten AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
A.S. Création Tapeten AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.02.2020 / 11:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A.S. Création Tapeten AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2020
Address: http://www.as-creation.de/investor-relations/jahresfinanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2020
Address: http://www.as-creation.de/investor-relations/jahresfinanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2020
Address: http://www.as-creation.com/investor-relations/annual-reports.html

06.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: A.S. Création Tapeten AG
Südstraße 47
51645 Gummersbach
Germany
Internet: http://www.as-creation.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

969515  06.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=969515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
