Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  A.S. Creation Tapeten AG    ACWN   DE000A1TNNN5

A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG

(ACWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Creation Tapeten : 08/07/19 - VERSACE IV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:50am EDT

VERSACE stands for the incomparably elegant fusion of classical art and modernity. This aesthetic principle is also embodied in the new VERSACE IV wallpaper collection, the six themes of the collection representing an emblematic interpretation of the DNA of this unique brand.

The Themes of the Collection

La Scala del Palazzo
Inspired by the magnificent marble staircase of the Versace Palace, this range is captivating with its exquisite combination of architectural decorative elements and a sophisticated palette of colours.

Barocco Metallics
Iconic motifs with baroque floral trails and acanthus leaves in iridescent tones and contemporary mirror effects: pure elegance and unmistakably Versace.

Heritage
These luxurious, playfully light-hearted wall decorations get their special charm from subtle floral decorative elements and a discreet colour scheme.

Découpage
Le Coupe des Dieux, acanthus leaves, floral trails and animal motifs: this striking range makes use of an idiosyncratic decoupage technique to bring together a 'best of Versace iconography'.

Barocco Birds
Exoticism meets opulent colourfulness: the all-over prints in this range combine tropical birds of paradise with the golden baroque details so characteristic of Versace.

Eterno
The subtle meandering vines and wood décors of this range are borrowed from the geometric herringbone pattern of the parquet flooring of Villa Versace - and give the opulent collection a modern and timeless aspect.

VERSACE WALLPAPER COLLECTION IV
Period: 2022
Brand: livingwalls exclusive
Material: Non-woven material
Content: 73 wallpapers

Download:Press Release 'Versace 4'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Versace IV' collection here

Disclaimer

A.S. Création Tapeten AG published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG
09:50aCREATION TAPETEN : 08/07/19 - versace iv
PU
07/09CREATION TAPETEN : 07/09/19 - Il Decoro
PU
07/01A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
05/09A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG : New Supervisory Board Chairman at A.S. Création Tapet..
EQ
04/11CREATION TAPETEN : 04/11/19 - esprit 14
PU
04/11CREATION TAPETEN : 04/11/19 - Absolutely Chic
PU
04/11CREATION TAPETEN : 04/11/19 - character
PU
04/08CREATION TAPETEN : 04/08/19 - walls by patel 2
PU
04/04CREATION TAPETEN : 04/04/19 - Absolutely Chic
PU
04/04CREATION TAPETEN : 04/04/19 - Paradise Garden
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 10,2 M
Finance 2019 3,70 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 3,52x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 35,8 M
Chart A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG
Duration : Period :
A.S. Creation Tapeten AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,50  €
Last Close Price 13,00  €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Barth Chairman-Management Board
Franz Jürgen Schneider Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maik-Holger Krämer Head-Finance & Controlling
Jella Susanne Benner-Heinacher Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Mourschinetz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG28.30%40
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES1.09%8 480
LEGGETT & PLATT7.34%5 058
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC83.45%4 163
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP20.34%3 823
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-35.96%2 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group