Creation Tapeten : 08/07/19 - VERSACE IV

VERSACE stands for the incomparably elegant fusion of classical art and modernity. This aesthetic principle is also embodied in the new VERSACE IV wallpaper collection, the six themes of the collection representing an emblematic interpretation of the DNA of this unique brand.

The Themes of the Collection

La Scala del Palazzo

Inspired by the magnificent marble staircase of the Versace Palace, this range is captivating with its exquisite combination of architectural decorative elements and a sophisticated palette of colours.

Barocco Metallics

Iconic motifs with baroque floral trails and acanthus leaves in iridescent tones and contemporary mirror effects: pure elegance and unmistakably Versace.

Heritage

These luxurious, playfully light-hearted wall decorations get their special charm from subtle floral decorative elements and a discreet colour scheme.

Découpage

Le Coupe des Dieux, acanthus leaves, floral trails and animal motifs: this striking range makes use of an idiosyncratic decoupage technique to bring together a 'best of Versace iconography'.

Barocco Birds

Exoticism meets opulent colourfulness: the all-over prints in this range combine tropical birds of paradise with the golden baroque details so characteristic of Versace.

Eterno

The subtle meandering vines and wood décors of this range are borrowed from the geometric herringbone pattern of the parquet flooring of Villa Versace - and give the opulent collection a modern and timeless aspect.

VERSACE WALLPAPER COLLECTION IV

Period: 2022

Brand: livingwalls exclusive

Material: Non-woven material

Content: 73 wallpapers

Download:Press Release 'Versace 4'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Versace IV' collection here