Creation Tapeten : 08/15/19 - Boys & Girls 6

Cute animals, funny comic characters, cool graffiti and colourful city life - the new Kids Collection 'BOYS & GIRLS' excites big and small alike with a colourful panorama of city and country scenes, added to with cheerful dots and trendy camouflage décor.

Lovingly drawn and with beautiful matt gloss effects, the modern wall outfits ensure the best atmosphere in children's and young adults' rooms.

Collection: Boys & Girls 6Brand: A.S. CréationMaterial: Non-woven material/paperPeriod: 2021Contents: 120 wallpapers, 3 borders

Download:

Press Release 'Boys & Girls 6'



You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Boys & Girls 6' collection here