A.S. CREATION TAPETEN AG

(ACWN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/15 03:29:08 am
12.8 EUR   -3.03%
05:02aCREATION TAPETEN : 08/15/19 - Boys & Girls 6
PU
08/08A.S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG : Earnings position improves in first half of 2019
EQ
08/07CREATION TAPETEN : 08/07/19 - versace iv
PU
Creation Tapeten : 08/15/19 - Boys & Girls 6

08/15/2019

Cute animals, funny comic characters, cool graffiti and colourful city life - the new Kids Collection 'BOYS & GIRLS' excites big and small alike with a colourful panorama of city and country scenes, added to with cheerful dots and trendy camouflage décor.
Lovingly drawn and with beautiful matt gloss effects, the modern wall outfits ensure the best atmosphere in children's and young adults' rooms.

Collection: Boys & Girls 6Brand: A.S. CréationMaterial: Non-woven material/paperPeriod: 2021Contents: 120 wallpapers, 3 borders

Download:
Press Release 'Boys & Girls 6'

You can browse through the wallpapers of the 'Boys & Girls 6' collection here

Disclaimer

A.S. Création Tapeten AG published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:01:03 UTC
