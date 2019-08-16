Creation Tapeten : 08/16/19 - Emotion Graphic

Wallpapers with graphic décor are the silent starts of wall outfits. They remain subtly in the background, but manage to decisively shape the cosy atmosphere in the room. The new EMOTION GRAPHIC Collection presents an exclusive pallet of new background artists for contemporary ambiances: from neo-classical patterns to luxurious metallics, to stylish jungle décor.

Collection: Emotion Graphic Brand: Private WallsMaterial: Non-woven materialPeriod: 2021Contents: 40 wallpapers

