A10 : 4Q 2019 Results Presentation

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions, including statements regarding our projections for our future operating results, our focus on driving organic growth, business optimization and overall profitability, the strength and capabilities of our talent base, our unique position to help customers, our belief that we can continue to build upon customer momentum going forward, our expectations regarding future opportunities and our ability to execute on those opportunities, our commitment to innovation and bringing new solutions to market, our expectations for future market growth and the general growth of our business, the development and performance of our products, our current and future strategies, our beliefs relating to our competitive advantages, anticipated customer benefits from use of our products, our expectations and priorities with respect to 5G, and our investment in our product roadmap and channel partnerships in our enterprise vertical.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, successfully executing our strategies, market adoption of our products, successfully anticipating market needs and opportunities, timely development of new products and features, achieving or maintaining profitability, loss or delay of expected purchases, attracting and retaining new end-customers, maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation, growth in markets relating to network security, the success of any future acquisitions or investments, the success of our partnerships with technology providers, our ability to shorten our close cycle, the ability of our channel partners to sell our products, our presence in international markets, and other factors described in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to which your attention is directed. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements and disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements.
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under U.S. GAAP. Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix to this document and in the accompanying financial results press release.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis is not available due to high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges which are excluded from these non-GAAP measures.
SECURE APPLICATION DELIVERY IS IN A10 NETWORKS DNA
We enable secure and optimized network application delivery
The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard
Represents Security Product Revenue as a % of Product Revenue, excluding parts.
GROWING RECURRING REVENUE BUSINESS MODEL
As % of total Revenue
$95M
$91M
$83M
45%
35%
39%
2017
2018
2019
The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard
Represents Security Product Revenue as a % of Product Revenue, excluding parts.
FINANCIAL PROFILE
Reliable Security Always™
REVENUE & NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Revenue, $ Millions
$227
$235
$232
$213
$196
Q4'19 Revenue:
$60.3M
14% Q/Q
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), $ Millions
Q4'19 Non-GAAP
$7.8
$0.9
$2.6
Operating Income:
$7.7M
$(2.8)
$(22.8)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard. Operating Profit is a Non-GAAP
Financial Measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP financial measures.
REVENUE BY CUSTOMER VERTICAL
$Millions
$227
$235
$232
$213
4Q 2019
$196
$60.3 million
45%
44%
43%
42%
48%
36%
55%
56%
57%
58%
64%
52%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Service Provider
Enterprise
The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard.
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
$Millions
$227
$235
$232
$213
$196
10%
12%
12%
13%
14%
16%
13%
14%
17%
12%
22%
23%
24%
18%
28%
$56
56%
53%
52%
48%
42%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Americas
Japan
APAC ex Japan
EMEA
4Q 2019
$60.3 million
12%
15%
46%
27%
The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT TRENDS
$ Millions (except EPS)
1Q'18
2Q'18
Q3'18
4Q'18
FY 2018
1Q'19
2Q'19
Q3'19
4Q'19
FY 2019
Revenue
$49.2
$60.7
$60.5
$61.8
$232.2
$50.3
$49.2
$52.8
$60.3
$212.6
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %
77.7%
78.6%
78.8%
78.2%
78.3%
76.3%
78.0%
78.1%
78.5%
77.8%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin %
(15.0%)
4.0%
4.2%
5.3%
0.4%
(11.8%)
(1.9%)
3.5%
12.7%
1.2%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
($5.5)
$4.1
$4.2
$4.9
$7.7
($3.7)
$1.3
$4.0
$10.0
$11.6
Non-GAAP EPS
($0.10)
$0.02
$0.03
$0.05
$0.01
($0.10)
$0.00
$0.02
$0.10
$0.03
Ending Cash & Marketable Securities
$130.7
$127.4
$123.6
$128.4
$128.4
$122.8
$119.3
$122.6
$129.9
$129.9
Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.comGross Margin %,
Operating Margin %, Adjusted EBITDA and EPS are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. See Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Q1 2020 EXPECTED RESULTS
Revenue:
$51M - $53M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:
76% - 78%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:
$37.5M - $38.5M
Adjusted EBITDA:
$3.7M - $5.0M
Non-GAAP EPS:
$0.01 - $0.03
(assumes approximately 81 million diluted shares)
Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
APPENDIX
Reliable Security Always™
GAAP TO NON-GAAP
% of Revenue except EPS
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
FY 2018
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
FY 2019
Gross Margin % - GAAP
75.8%
78.3%
78.5%
77.7%
77.7%
75.6%
77.1%
77.4%
77.7%
77.0%
Stock-based compensation
1.8%
0.3%
0.3%
0.5%
0.7%
0.6%
1.0%
0.6%
0.8%
0.7%
Gross Margin % - Non-GAAP
77.7%
78.6%
78.8%
78.2%
78.3%
76.3%
78.0%
78.1%
78.5%
77.8%
EPS $ - GAAP
$
(0.27)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.38)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.23)
Stock-based compensation
0.11
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.23
0.05
0.07
0.04
0.05
0.21
Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)
0.06
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.14
0.01
0.00
(0.03)
0.00
(0.01)
Amortization expense related to acquisition
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
Restructuring expense, and related tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.03
0.03
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
EPS $ - Non-GAAP
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
0.01
$
(0.10)
$
0.00
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.03
Numbers may not sum due to rounding. EPS data is presented on a basic and diluted basis. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at