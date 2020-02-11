Log in
A10 : 4Q 2019 Results Presentation

02/11/2020 | 07:04pm EST

Always Available, Always Secure

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 11, 2020

Reliable Security Always™

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS & DISCLOSURES

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions, including statements regarding our projections for our future operating results, our focus on driving organic growth, business optimization and overall profitability, the strength and capabilities of our talent base, our unique position to help customers, our belief that we can continue to build upon customer momentum going forward, our expectations regarding future opportunities and our ability to execute on those opportunities, our commitment to innovation and bringing new solutions to market, our expectations for future market growth and the general growth of our business, the development and performance of our products, our current and future strategies, our beliefs relating to our competitive advantages, anticipated customer benefits from use of our products, our expectations and priorities with respect to 5G, and our investment in our product roadmap and channel partnerships in our enterprise vertical.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, successfully executing our strategies, market adoption of our products, successfully anticipating market needs and opportunities, timely development of new products and features, achieving or maintaining profitability, loss or delay of expected purchases, attracting and retaining new end-customers, maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation, growth in markets relating to network security, the success of any future acquisitions or investments, the success of our partnerships with technology providers, our ability to shorten our close cycle, the ability of our channel partners to sell our products, our presence in international markets, and other factors described in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to which your attention is directed. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements and disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under U.S. GAAP. Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix to this document and in the accompanying financial results press release.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis is not available due to high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges which are excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

2

SECURE APPLICATION DELIVERY IS IN A10 NETWORKS DNA

We enable secure and optimized network application delivery

Hardware & Software based Revenue model

Over 800 employees

7,000+ customers in

117 countries

Founded in 2004

IPO in 2014 (NYSE: ATEN)

3

TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES FOR A10

IoT

Shift to

4G to 5G

Proliferation

Cloud

SecurityOperational

ThreatsComplexity

4

SOLUTIONS FOR A TRANSFORMING INDUSTRY

Solutions

Customers

Delivery

Management Plane: Configuration, Analytics, Automation

Secure Application

Secure Access

DDoS Attack

Carrier Grade

Delivery Controller

Edge Controller

Protection

Firewall and NAT

Advanced Core Operating System: Shared Memory Architecture

Enterprises

Service Providers

Public

Appliance

Subscription, Perpetual

or

Software

or Usage-based

Private

Any Cloud

Any Platform

Any Licensing

5

RECOGNIZED AS PERFORMANCE LEADER AT SCALE

9 of Top 10

8 of Top 10

Telecom Operators

Cloud Providers

42%

Enterprise

21 of Top 50

15 of Top 25

Fortune Global 500

Video Gaming Companies

5 of Top 10

Media Companies

(1)

58%

Service Provider

6

(1) Customer vertical revenue mix for FY 2019

GROWTH DRIVERS

Our solutions help our Enterprise and Service Provider customers:

Provide reliable

Support seamless

application delivery

migration to the

and security on-prem

cloud with hybrid

and in the cloud

solutions

Help service providers securing

5G networks and their transition from 4G to 5G

Protect networks from cybersecurity attacks

Address operational complexities with automation

ALL AT HYPERSCALE

7

INCREASED EXECUTION FOCUS IN 2020

Expand

OPERATING LEVERAGE to drive

IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

ImprovePRODUCTIVITY

Drive

PREDICTABILITY IN

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

8

A10 CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SELECT SECURITY-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS

2017

2018

2019

27%

38%

44%

73%

62%

56%

Security

Legacy

Security

Legacy

Security

Legacy

The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard

Represents Security Product Revenue as a % of Product Revenue, excluding parts.

9

GROWING RECURRING REVENUE BUSINESS MODEL

As % of total Revenue

$95M

$91M

$83M

45%

35%

39%

2017

2018

2019

The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard

Represents Security Product Revenue as a % of Product Revenue, excluding parts.

10

FINANCIAL PROFILE

Reliable Security Always™

REVENUE & NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

Revenue, $ Millions

$227

$235

$232

$213

$196

Q4'19 Revenue:

$60.3M

14% Q/Q

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), $ Millions

Q4'19 Non-GAAP

$7.8

$0.9

$2.6

Operating Income:

$7.7M

$(2.8)

$(22.8)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

12

The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard. Operating Profit is a Non-GAAP

Financial Measure. See Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP financial measures.

REVENUE BY CUSTOMER VERTICAL

$Millions

$227

$235

$232

$213

4Q 2019

$196

$60.3 million

45%

44%

43%

42%

48%

36%

55%

56%

57%

58%

64%

52%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Service Provider

Enterprise

13

The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard.

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

$Millions

$227

$235

$232

$213

$196

10%

12%

12%

13%

14%

16%

13%

14%

17%

12%

22%

23%

24%

18%

28%

$56

56%

53%

52%

48%

42%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Americas

Japan

APAC ex Japan

EMEA

4Q 2019

$60.3 million

12%

15%

46%

27%

14

The company adopted ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT TRENDS

$ Millions (except EPS)

1Q'18

2Q'18

Q3'18

4Q'18

FY 2018

1Q'19

2Q'19

Q3'19

4Q'19

FY 2019

Revenue

$49.2

$60.7

$60.5

$61.8

$232.2

$50.3

$49.2

$52.8

$60.3

$212.6

Non-GAAP Gross Margin %

77.7%

78.6%

78.8%

78.2%

78.3%

76.3%

78.0%

78.1%

78.5%

77.8%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin %

(15.0%)

4.0%

4.2%

5.3%

0.4%

(11.8%)

(1.9%)

3.5%

12.7%

1.2%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

($5.5)

$4.1

$4.2

$4.9

$7.7

($3.7)

$1.3

$4.0

$10.0

$11.6

Non-GAAP EPS

($0.10)

$0.02

$0.03

$0.05

$0.01

($0.10)

$0.00

$0.02

$0.10

$0.03

Ending Cash & Marketable Securities

$130.7

$127.4

$123.6

$128.4

$128.4

$122.8

$119.3

$122.6

$129.9

$129.9

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.comGross Margin %,

15Operating Margin %, Adjusted EBITDA and EPS are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. See Appendix for reconciliation to most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q1 2020 EXPECTED RESULTS

Revenue:

$51M - $53M

Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

76% - 78%

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:

$37.5M - $38.5M

Adjusted EBITDA:

$3.7M - $5.0M

Non-GAAP EPS:

$0.01 - $0.03

(assumes approximately 81 million diluted shares)

Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS are Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

16

APPENDIX

Reliable Security Always™

GAAP TO NON-GAAP

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

% of Revenue except EPS

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

FY 2018

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY 2019

Gross Margin % - GAAP

75.8%

78.3%

78.5%

77.7%

77.7%

75.6%

77.1%

77.4%

77.7%

77.0%

Stock-based compensation

1.8%

0.3%

0.3%

0.5%

0.7%

0.6%

1.0%

0.6%

0.8%

0.7%

Gross Margin % - Non-GAAP

77.7%

78.6%

78.8%

78.2%

78.3%

76.3%

78.0%

78.1%

78.5%

77.8%

EPS $ - GAAP

$

(0.27)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.38)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.23)

Stock-based compensation

0.11

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.23

0.05

0.07

0.04

0.05

0.21

Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)

0.06

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.14

0.01

0.00

(0.03)

0.00

(0.01)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

Restructuring expense, and related tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.03

0.03

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.01

0.01

EPS $ - Non-GAAP

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

0.01

$

(0.10)

$

0.00

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.03

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. EPS data is presented on a basic and diluted basis. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at

18investors.a10networks.com.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP

69.467

73.933

74.321

$ Millions

Q4'18

Q4'18

Q4'18

Q4'18

FY 2018

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY 2019

Total operating expenses $ - GAAP

$

57.3

$

51.2

$

49.1

$

50.4

$

208.0

$

49.0

$

44.3

$

40.7

$

46.8

$

180.8

Stock-based compensation

(7.3)

(2.4)

(2.1)

(3.7)

(15.4)

(3.6)

(4.6)

(3.2)

(3.9)

(15.2)

Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)

(4.2)

(3.3)

(1.5)

(1.5)

(10.5)

(0.9)

(0.2)

2.2

(0.0)

1.1

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(1.0)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(1.0)

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2.5)

(2.5)

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.4)

(0.4)

Total operating expenses $ - Non-GAAP

$

45.6

$

45.3

$

45.1

$

45.1

$

181.1

$

44.3

$

39.3

$

39.4

$

39.7

$

162.7

% of Revenue

0.1412419

0.1217746

0.1228406

Total operating expenses % - GAAP

11.6 %

8.4 %

8.1 %

8.2 %

9.0 %

9.7 %

9.0 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

8.5 %

Stock-based compensation

(1.5)%

(0.4)%

(0.4)%

(0.6)%

(0.7)%

(0.7)%

(0.9)%

(0.6)%

(0.6)%

(0.7)%

Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)

(0.9)%

(0.5)%

(0.3)%

(0.2)%

(0.5)%

(0.2)%

(0.0)%

0.4 %

(0.0)%

0.1 %

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(0.1)%

(0.0)%

(0.0)%

(0.0)%

(0.0)%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

(0.0)%

(0.0)%

(0.0)%

Restructuring expense

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

(0.4)%

(0.1)%

Non-recurring facilities expense

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

(0.1)%

(0.0)%

Total operating expenses % - Non-GAAP

9.3 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.3 %

7.8 %

8.8 %

8.0 %

7.5 %

6.6 %

7.7 %

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.com.

19

GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2.765

0.701

0.619

$ Millions

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

FY 2018

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY 2019

Income (loss) from operations $ - GAAP

$

(20.0)

$

(3.7)

$

(1.6)

$

(2.4)

$

(27.7)

$

(11.0)

$

(6.4)

$

0.2

$

0.1

$

(17.1)

Stock-based compensation

8.2

2.6

2.3

4.0

17.0

3.9

5.0

3.5

4.3

16.8

Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)

4.2

3.3

1.5

1.5

10.5

0.9

0.2

(2.2)

0.0

(1.1)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

1.0

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

1.0

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.5

2.5

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.4

0.4

Income (loss) from operations $ - Non-GAAP

$

(7.4)

$

2.4

$

2.5

$

3.3

$

0.9

$

(5.9)

$

(0.9)

$

1.8

$

7.7

$

2.6

% of Revenue

Income (loss) from operations % - GAAP

(40.7)%

(6.1)%

(2.6)%

(3.9)%

(11.9)%

(21.8)%

(13.1)%

0.4 %

0.1 %

(8.0)%

Stock-based compensation

16.6 %

4.2 %

3.9 %

6.4 %

7.3 %

7.7 %

10.3 %

6.6 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)

8.6 %

5.4 %

2.5 %

2.4 %

4.5 %

1.7 %

0.4 %

(4.1)%

0.1 %

(0.5)%

Amortization expense related to acquisition

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

Restructuring expense

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

4.2 %

1.2 %

Non-recurring facilities expense

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

0.7 %

0.2 %

Income (loss) from operations % - Non-GAAP

(15.0)%

4.0 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

0.4 %

(11.8)%

(1.9)%

3.5 %

12.7 %

1.2 %

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.com.

20

GAAP TO NON-GAAP

$ Millions

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

FY 2018

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

FY 2019

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(19.7)

$

(4.5)

$

(1.8)

$

(1.6)

$

(27.6)

$

(12.3)

$

(5.8)

$

0.2

$

0.1

$

(17.8)

Exclude: Interest expense

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense, net

(0.6)

0.4

0.1

(1.3)

(1.3)

0.6

(0.8)

(0.3)

(0.5)

(0.9)

Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense

2.1

2.0

1.9

1.9

7.9

2.4

2.5

2.5

2.6

10.0

Exclude: Provision for income taxes

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.4

1.1

0.5

0.1

0.3

0.5

1.4

EBITDA

(17.9)

(1.7)

0.3

(0.6)

(19.8)

(8.5)

(3.9)

2.7

2.7

(7.1)

Exclude: Stock-based compensation

8.2

2.6

2.3

4.0

17.0

3.9

5.0

3.5

4.3

16.8

Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense

4.2

3.3

1.5

1.5

10.5

0.9

0.2

(2.2)

0.0

(1.1)

Exclude: Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.5

2.5

Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.4

0.4

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP

$

(5.5)

$

4.1

$

4.2

$

4.9

$

7.7

$

(3.7)

$

1.3

$

4.0

$

10.0

$

11.6

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.com.

21

GAAP TO NON-GAAP

Fiscal Years Ended December 31,

$ Millions

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Operating Income (Loss) $ - GAAP

$

(40.3)

$

(20.6)

$

(10.4)

$

(27.7)

$

(17.1)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

16.8

Stock-based compensation

16.9

16.9

17.2

17.0

Litigation and Investigation expense (benefit)

0.7

0.8

-

10.5

(1.1)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

-

-

1.0

1.0

1.0

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

2.5

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

0.4

Operating Income (Loss) $ - Non-GAAP

$

(22.8)

$

(2.8)

$

7.8

$

0.9

$

2.6

Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please refer to the supplemental financials posted the "Investor Relations" section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.com. The company adopted

22ASC 606 accounting standard effective January 1, 2018, all prior periods are based on ASC 605 standard.

THANK YOU

RELIABLE SECURITY ALWAYS

INVESTORS@A10NETWORKS.COM

