A10 Networks : Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards for 5G Security and DDoS Protection

A10
Networks (NYSE: ATEN) today announced it has won two 2019 InfoSec
awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, one for Cutting Edge 5G Security and
another for Best DDoS Protection Product.
A10 Networks’ Gi/SGi firewall solution, the Thunder® Convergent Firewall
(CFW), helps mobile service providers future-proof their networks for
5G. With its unprecedented performance and scale, comprehensive
features, and rich automation capabilities, the Thunder CFW is unmatched
in its ability to meet the massive capacity demands of 4G and 5G
networks.
A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) is the industry’s
highest-performance DDoS protection solution with capabilities for
detecting and mitigating DDoS attacks at the network edge. Unlike legacy
DDoS products, Thunder TPS uses machine learning and intelligent
automation to speed mitigation response times and minimize manual
intervention. DDoS protection is expected to be a major challenge for 5G
networks, as well.
“Cybercrime, hacktivism, cyberespionage, ransomware and malware exploits
are all on the rise, and will only increase with the adoption of 5G
networks. A10 Networks won our Cutting Edge 5G Security and Best DDoS
Protection Product awards following an extensive review of nearly 3,000
security companies across a variety of categories. A10 Networks is a
security technology innovator on a mission to protect companies from
increasingly virulent and damaging attacks globally,” said Gary S.
Miliefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.
“Winning two cyber defense awards is a testament to our commitment to
keeping applications protected, reliable and always available,” said Lee
Chen, president and CEO at A10 Networks. “The advancement of 5G networks
will place increasing pressure on service providers and enterprises to
migrate to a new generation of security solutions. A10 Networks is
focused on providing our customers with the most effective, scalable and
automated security solutions available today and tomorrow.”
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides Reliable Security Always™, with a
range of high-performance application networking solutions that help
organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks
remain highly available, accelerated and secure. Founded in 2004, A10
Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers globally
with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com
and @A10Networks.
