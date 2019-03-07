A10 Networks : Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards for 5G Security and DDoS Protection

Thunder® Convergent Firewall and Thunder Threat Protection System Deliver Powerful Defense for Next Generation 5G Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) today announced it has won two 2019 InfoSec awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, one for Cutting Edge 5G Security and another for Best DDoS Protection Product.

A10 Networks’ Gi/SGi firewall solution, the Thunder® Convergent Firewall (CFW), helps mobile service providers future-proof their networks for 5G. With its unprecedented performance and scale, comprehensive features, and rich automation capabilities, the Thunder CFW is unmatched in its ability to meet the massive capacity demands of 4G and 5G networks.

A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) is the industry’s highest-performance DDoS protection solution with capabilities for detecting and mitigating DDoS attacks at the network edge. Unlike legacy DDoS products, Thunder TPS uses machine learning and intelligent automation to speed mitigation response times and minimize manual intervention. DDoS protection is expected to be a major challenge for 5G networks, as well.

“Cybercrime, hacktivism, cyberespionage, ransomware and malware exploits are all on the rise, and will only increase with the adoption of 5G networks. A10 Networks won our Cutting Edge 5G Security and Best DDoS Protection Product awards following an extensive review of nearly 3,000 security companies across a variety of categories. A10 Networks is a security technology innovator on a mission to protect companies from increasingly virulent and damaging attacks globally,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

“Winning two cyber defense awards is a testament to our commitment to keeping applications protected, reliable and always available,” said Lee Chen, president and CEO at A10 Networks. “The advancement of 5G networks will place increasing pressure on service providers and enterprises to migrate to a new generation of security solutions. A10 Networks is focused on providing our customers with the most effective, scalable and automated security solutions available today and tomorrow.”

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides Reliable Security Always™, with a range of high-performance application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain highly available, accelerated and secure. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers globally with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com and @A10Networks.

The A10 logo, A10 Networks, A10 Harmony, Thunder, SSL Insight and Reliable Security Always are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

