A10 : Q4 2019 Trended Financials

A10 NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Revenue: Products $ 32,973 $ 28,149 $ 39,224 $ 38,265 $ 39,044 $ 28,230 $ 26,785 $ 30,052 $ 36,853 $ 144,682 $ 121,920 Services 22,544 21,034 21,489 22,237 22,781 22,060 22,404 22,781 $ 23,463 87,541 90,708 Total revenue 55,517 49,183 60,713 60,502 61,825 50,290 49,189 52,833 60,316 232,223 212,628 Cost of revenue: Products 8,145 7,109 9,080 8,790 9,087 7,516 6,891 7,108 8,301 34,066 29,816 Services 3,763 4,775 4,107 4,224 4,724 4,734 4,380 4,812 5,139 17,830 19,065 Total cost of revenue 11,908 11,884 13,187 13,014 13,811 12,250 11,271 11,920 13,440 51,896 48,881 Gross profit 43,609 37,299 47,526 47,488 48,014 38,040 37,918 40,913 46,876 180,327 163,747 Gross margin 78.6 % 75.8 % 78.3 % 78.5 % 77.7 % 75.6 % 77.1 % 77.4 % 77.7 % 77.7 % 77.0 % Operating expenses: Sales & marketing 22,606 26,904 25,788 24,539 25,983 24,483 23,626 22,056 22,618 103,214 92,783 Research & development 13,462 18,797 15,572 15,505 15,283 16,166 14,617 15,784 15,257 65,157 61,824 General & administrative 6,688 11,594 9,858 9,012 9,171 8,358 6,099 2,854 6,393 39,635 23,704 Restructuring expense - - - - - - - - 2,530 - 2,530 Total operating expenses 42,756 57,295 51,218 49,056 50,437 49,007 44,342 40,694 46,798 208,006 180,841 Income (loss) from operations 853 (19,996) (3,692) (1,568) (2,423) (10,967) (6,424) 219 78 (27,679) (17,094) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (34) (33) (32) (34) (30) (155) (37) (30) (15) (129) (237) Interest and other income (expense), net 210 566 (429) (131) 1,267 (633) 776 254 522 1,273 919 Total non-operating income (expense), net 176 533 (461) (165) 1,237 (788) 739 224 507 1,144 682 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,029 (19,463) (4,153) (1,733) (1,186) (11,755) (5,685) 443 585 (26,535) (16,412) Provision for income taxes 243 207 379 74 422 517 86 270 534 1,082 1,407 Net income (loss) $ 786 $ (19,670) $ (4,532) $ (1,807) $ (1,608) $ (12,272) $ (5,771) $ 173 $ 51 $ (27,617) $ (17,819) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.27) $ (0.06) $ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.16) $ (0.08) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.38) $ (0.23) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 71,145 72,232 72,707 72,707 73,865 74,809 75,712 76,618 77,147 72,882 76,080 Diluted 74,559 72,232 74,634 72,707 75,737 74,809 75,712 79,093 79,248 75,222 78,487

A10 NETWORKS, INC. Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Revenue: Products $ 32,973 $ 28,149 $ 39,224 $ 38,265 $ 39,044 $ 28,230 $ 26,785 $ 30,052 $ 36,853 $ 144,682 $ 121,920 Services 22,544 21,034 21,489 22,237 22,781 22,060 22,404 22,781 23,463 87,541 90,708 Total revenue 55,517 49,183 60,713 60,502 61,825 50,290 49,189 52,833 60,316 232,223 212,628 Cost of revenue: Products 8,123 6,978 9,073 8,777 9,060 7,482 6,855 7,070 8,251 33,888 29,658 Services 3,491 4,013 3,917 4,050 4,426 4,444 3,948 4,516 4,723 16,406 17,631 Total cost of revenue 11,614 10,991 12,990 12,827 13,486 11,926 10,803 11,586 12,974 50,294 47,289 Gross profit 43,903 38,192 47,723 47,675 48,339 38,364 38,386 41,247 47,342 181,929 165,339 Gross margin 79.1 % 77.7 % 78.6 % 78.8 % 78.2 % 76.3 % 78.0 % 78.1 % 78.5 % 78.3 % 77.8 % Operating expenses: Sales & marketing 21,651 24,139 25,087 23,920 24,401 23,162 21,722 20,738 21,123 97,547 86,745 Research & development 11,891 15,163 14,316 14,292 13,745 14,582 12,718 13,980 13,143 57,516 54,425 General & administrative 5,877 6,265 5,906 6,914 6,916 6,562 4,895 4,702 5,416 26,001 21,576 Total operating expenses 39,419 45,567 45,309 45,126 45,062 44,306 39,335 39,420 39,682 181,064 162,745 Income (loss) from operations 4,484 (7,375) 2,414 2,549 3,277 (5,942) (949) 1,827 7,660 865 2,594 Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (34) (33) (32) (34) (30) (155) (37) (30) (15) (129) (237) Interest income and other income (expense), net 210 566 (429) (131) 1,267 (633) 776 254 522 1,273 919 Total non-operating income (expense), net 176 533 (461) (165) 1,237 (788) 739 224 507 1,144 682 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,660 (6,842) 1,953 2,384 4,514 (6,730) (210) 2,051 8,167 2,009 3,276 Provision for income taxes 243 207 379 74 422 517 86 270 389 1,082 1,262 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,417 $ (7,049) $ 1,574 $ 2,310 $ 4,092 $ (7,247) $ (296) $ 1,781 $ 7,778 $ 927 $ 2,014 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ (0.00) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.10) $ (0.00) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic 71,145 72,232 72,707 72,707 73,865 74,809 75,712 76,618 77,147 72,882 76,080 Diluted 74,559 72,232 74,634 74,940 75,737 74,809 75,712 79,093 79,248 75,222 78,487

A10 NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) GAAP net income (loss) $ 786 $ (19,670) $ (4,532) $ (1,807) $ (1,608) $ (12,272) $ (5,771) $ 173 $ 51 $ (27,617) $ (17,819) Exclude: Interest expense 34 33 32 34 30 155 37 30 15 129 237 Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense, net (210) (566) 429 131 (1,267) 633 (776) (254) (522) (1,273) (919) Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense 2,289 2,134 1,969 1,917 1,860 2,447 2,535 2,451 2,595 7,880 10,028 Exclude: Provision for income taxes 243 207 379 74 422 517 86 270 534 1,082 1,407 EBITDA 3,142 (17,862) (1,723) 349 (563) (8,520) (3,889) 2,670 2,673 (19,799) (7,066) Exclude: Stock-based compensation 3,379 8,151 2,571 2,333 3,983 3,896 5,049 3,513 4,332 17,038 16,790 Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense - 4,218 3,282 1,531 1,465 876 173 (2,158) 43 10,496 (1,066) Exclude: Restructuring expense - - - - - - - - 2,530 - 2,530 Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs - - - - - - - - 425 - 425 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,521 $ (5,493) $ 4,130 $ 4,213 $ 4,885 $ (3,748) $ 1,333 $ 4,025 $ 10,003 $ 7,735 $ 11,613

A10 NETWORKS, INC. Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Revenue by type: Product $ 32,973 $ 28,149 $ 39,224 $ 38,265 $ 39,044 $ 28,230 $ 26,785 $ 30,052 $ 36,853 $ 144,682 $ 121,920 Service 22,544 21,034 21,489 22,237 22,781 22,060 22,404 22,781 23,463 87,541 90,708 Total revenue $ 55,517 $ 49,183 $ 60,713 $ 60,502 $ 61,825 $ 50,290 $ 49,189 $ 52,833 $ 60,316 $ 232,223 $ 212,628 Revenue by geography: Americas $ 25,229 $ 22,166 $ 32,758 $ 29,029 $ 28,553 $ 21,133 $ 18,512 $ 22,751 $ 27,548 $ 112,506 $ 89,944 Japan 13,369 13,080 11,867 14,023 16,234 13,152 14,894 15,157 16,251 55,204 59,454 APAC excluding Japan 7,595 7,438 10,668 9,331 9,461 8,776 9,213 8,379 9,321 36,897 35,689 EMEA 9,324 6,499 5,420 8,119 7,577 7,229 6,570 6,546 7,196 27,615 27,541 Total revenue $ 55,517 $ 49,183 $ 60,713 $ 60,502 $ 61,825 $ 50,290 $ 49,189 $ 52,833 $ 60,316 $ 232,223 $ 212,628 Revenue by vertical: Enterprise $ 30,501 $ 24,317 $ 23,648 $ 25,523 $ 25,725 $ 23,288 $ 22,053 $ 21,475 $ 21,475 $ 99,213 $ 88,291 Service Provider 25,016 24,866 37,065 34,979 36,100 27,002 27,136 31,358 38,841 133,010 124,337 Total revenue $ 55,517 $ 49,183 $ 60,713 $ 60,502 $ 61,825 $ 50,290 $ 49,189 $ 52,833 $ 60,316 $ 232,223 $ 212,628

A10 NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Month Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 GAAP cost of revenue - products $ 8,145 $ 7,109 $ 9,080 $ 8,790 $ 9,087 $ 7,516 $ 6,891 $ 7,108 $ 8,301 $ 34,066 $ 29,816 Stock-based compensation (22) (131) (7) (13) (27) (34) (36) (38) (50) (178) (158) Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products $ 8,123 $ 6,978 $ 9,073 $ 8,777 $ 9,060 $ 7,482 $ 6,855 $ 7,070 $ 8,251 $ 33,888 $ 29,658 GAAP cost of revenue - services $ 3,763 $ 4,775 $ 4,107 $ 4,224 $ 4,724 $ 4,734 $ 4,380 $ 4,812 $ 5,139 $ 17,830 $ 19,065 Stock-based compensation (272) (762) (190) (174) (298) (290) (432) (296) (416) (1,424) (1,434) Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services $ 3,491 $ 4,013 $ 3,917 $ 4,050 $ 4,426 $ 4,444 $ 3,948 $ 4,516 $ 4,723 $ 16,406 $ 17,631 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 11,908 $ 11,884 $ 13,187 $ 13,014 $ 13,811 $ 12,250 $ 11,271 $ 11,920 $ 13,440 $ 51,896 $ 48,881 Stock-based compensation (294) (893) (197) (187) (325) (324) (468) (334) (466) (1,602) (1,592) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 11,614 $ 10,991 $ 12,990 $ 12,827 $ 13,486 $ 11,926 $ 10,803 $ 11,586 $ 12,974 $ 50,294 $ 47,289 GAAP gross profit $ 43,609 $ 37,299 $ 47,526 $ 47,488 $ 48,014 $ 38,040 $ 37,918 $ 40,913 $ 46,876 $ 180,327 $ 163,747 Stock-based compensation 294 893 197 187 325 324 468 334 466 1,602 1,592 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 43,903 $ 38,192 $ 47,723 $ 47,675 $ 48,339 $ 38,364 $ 38,386 $ 41,247 $ 47,342 $ 181,929 $ 165,339 GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 22,606 $ 26,904 $ 25,788 $ 24,539 $ 25,983 $ 24,483 $ 23,626 $ 22,056 $ 22,618 $ 103,214 $ 92,783 Stock-based compensation (955) (2,765) (701) (619) (1,582) (1,321) (1,904) (1,196) (1,495) (5,667) (5,916) Litigation settlement and investigation expense - - - - - - - (122) - - (122) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 21,651 $ 24,139 $ 25,087 $ 23,920 $ 24,401 $ 23,162 $ 21,722 $ 20,738 $ 21,123 $ 97,547 $ 86,745 GAAP research & development $ 13,462 $ 18,797 $ 15,572 $ 15,505 $ 15,283 $ 16,166 $ 14,617 $ 15,784 $ 15,257 $ 65,157 $ 61,824 Stock-based compensation (1,319) (3,382) (1,003) (960) (1,286) (1,331) (1,646) (1,551) (1,862) (6,631) (6,390) Amortization expense related to acquisition (252) (252) (253) (253) (252) (253) (253) (253) (253) (1,010) (1,010) Non-GAAP research & development $ 11,891 $ 15,163 $ 14,316 $ 14,292 $ 13,745 $ 14,582 $ 12,718 $ 13,980 $ 13,143 $ 57,516 $ 54,425 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,688 $ 11,594 $ 9,858 $ 9,012 $ 9,171 $ 8,358 $ 6,099 $ 2,854 $ 6,393 $ 39,635 $ 23,704 Stock-based compensation (811) (1,111) (670) (567) (790) (920) (1,031) (432) (509) (3,138) (2,891) Litigation settlement and investigation expense - (4,218) (3,282) (1,531) (1,465) (876) (173) 2,280 (43) (10,496) 1,188 Non-recurring facilities expense - - - - - - - - (425) - (425) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 5,877 $ 6,265 $ 5,906 $ 6,914 $ 6,916 $ 6,562 $ 4,895 $ 4,702 $ 5,416 $ 26,001 $ 21,576 GAAP restructuring expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 2,530 $ - $ 2,530 Restructuring expense - - - - - - - - (2,530) - (2,530) Non-GAAP restructuring expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

A10 NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Month Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 GAAP total operating expenses $ 42,756 $ 57,295 $ 51,218 $ 49,056 $ 50,437 $ 49,007 $ 44,342 $ 40,694 $ 46,798 $ 208,006 $ 180,842 Stock-based compensation (3,085) (7,258) (2,374) (2,146) (3,658) (3,572) (4,581) (3,179) (3,866) (15,436) (15,197) Amortization expense related to acquisition (252) (252) (253) (253) (252) (253) (253) (253) (253) (1,010) (1,012) Litigation settlement and investigation expense - (4,218) (3,282) (1,531) (1,465) (876) (173) 2,158 (43) (10,496) 1,066 Non-recurring facilities expense - - - - - - - - (425) - (425) Restructuring expense - - - - - - - - (2,530) - (2,530) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 39,419 $ 45,567 $ 45,309 $ 45,126 $ 45,062 $ 44,306 $ 39,335 $ 39,420 $ 39,682 $ 181,064 $ 162,744 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 853 $ (19,996) $ (3,692) $ (1,568) $ (2,423) $ (10,967) $ (6,424) $ 219 $ 78 $ (27,679) $ (17,094) Stock-based compensation 3,379 8,151 2,571 2,333 3,983 3,896 5,049 3,513 4,332 17,038 16,789 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 252 253 253 252 253 253 253 253 1,010 1,010 Litigation settlement and investigation expense - 4,218 3,282 1,531 1,465 876 173 (2,158) 43 10 (1,066) Restructuring expense - - - - - - - - 2,530 - 2,530 Non-recurring facilities expense - - - - - - - - 425 - 425 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 4,484 (7,375) 2,414 2,549 3,277 (5,942) (949) 1,827 7,660 865 $ 2,594 GAAP Provision for income taxes $ 243 $ 207 $ 379 $ 74 $ 422 $ 517 $ 86 $ 270 $ 534 $ 1,082 $ 1,407 Tax from restructuring expense - - - - - - - - (146) - (146) Non-GAAP provision for income Taxes $ 243 $ 207 $ 379 $ 74 $ 422 $ 517 $ 86 $ 270 $ 389 $ 1,082 $ 1,262 GAAP net income (loss) $ 786 $ (19,670) $ (4,532) $ (1,807) $ (1,608) $ (12,272) $ (5,771) $ 173 $ 51 $ (27,617) $ (17,819) Stock-based compensation 3,379 8,151 2,571 2,333 3,983 3,896 5,049 3,513 4,332 17,038 16,789 Amortization expense related to acquisition 252 252 253 253 252 253 253 253 253 1,010 1,012 Litigation settlement and investigation expense - 4,218 3,282 1,531 1,465 876 173 (2,158) 43 10 (1,066) Restructuring expense, and related tax - - - - - - - - 2,676 - 2,676 Non-recurring facilities expense - - - - - - - - 425 - 425 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,417 $ (7,049) $ 1,574 $ 2,310 $ 4,092 $ (7,247) $ (296) $ 1,781 $ 7,778 $ 927 $ 2,016 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ (0.00) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.10) $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ (0.10) $ (0.00) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic 71,145 72,232 72,707 72,707 73,865 74,809 75,712 76,618 77,147 72,882 76,080 Diluted 74,559 72,232 74,634 72,707 75,737 74,809 75,712 79,093 79,248 75,222 78,487

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities Accounts receivable, net of allowances Inventory, net Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment, net Goodwill Intangible assets Other non-current assets TOTAL ASSETS A10 NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 $ 46,567 $ 46,964 $ 40,567 $ 36,162 $ 40,621 $ 33,967 $ 36,818 $ 36,067 $ 45,742 84,567 83,738 86,820 87,391 87,754 88,784 82,478 86,525 84,180 48,266 47,755 50,370 51,084 53,972 44,802 45,251 45,397 53,566 17,577 16,189 14,965 15,102 17,930 20,952 22,522 21,081 22,384 6,825 14,352 12,977 13,266 14,662 17,113 14,746 14,509 15,067 203,802 208,998 205,699 203,005 214,939 205,618 201,815 203,579 220,939 9,913 9,634 8,676 7,994 7,262 7,676 7,408 8,846 7,656 1,307 1,307 1,307 1,307 1,307 1,307 1,307 1,307 1,307 5,190 4,829 4,469 4,108 3,748 3,387 3,026 2,666 2,305 4,646 7,229 8,555 8,380 8,620 13,989 13,256 12,549 41,846 $ 224,858 $ 231,997 $ 228,706 $ 224,794 $ 235,876 $ 231,977 $ 226,812 $ 228,947 $ 274,053 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 9,033 $ 7,632 $ 6,234 $ 9,630 $ 8,202 $ 8,136 $ 7,749 $ 5,488 $ 7,592 Accrued liabilities 21,835 25,491 25,154 20,602 25,291 25,436 20,209 20,735 27,756 Deferred revenue 61,858 65,735 64,907 60,653 63,874 62,528 60,571 59,603 62,233 Total current liabilities 92,726 98,858 96,295 90,885 97,367 96,100 88,529 85,826 97,581 Deferred revenue, non-current 32,779 31,895 33,176 34,202 34,092 36,041 37,220 38,470 38,931 Other non-current liabilities 967 884 760 642 534 3,062 2,737 2,483 28,754 TOTAL LIABILITIES 126,472 131,637 130,231 125,729 131,993 135,203 128,486 126,779 165,266 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 355,534 364,954 367,526 369,859 376,273 381,196 388,357 391,999 398,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (123) (296) (221) (157) (144) 96 258 285 251 Accumulated deficit (257,025) (264,298) (268,830) (270,637) (272,246) (284,518) (290,289) (290,116) (290,065) Total stockholders' equity 98,386 100,360 98,475 99,065 103,883 96,774 98,326 102,168 108,787 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 224,858 $ 231,997 $ 228,706 $ 224,794 $ 235,876 $ 231,977 $ 226,812 $ 228,947 $ 274,053