A10 : Q4 2019 Trended Financials
02/11/2020 | 07:04pm EST
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
Revenue:
Products
$
32,973
$
28,149
$
39,224
$
38,265
$
39,044
$
28,230
$
26,785
$
30,052
$
36,853
$
144,682
$
121,920
Services
22,544
21,034
21,489
22,237
22,781
22,060
22,404
22,781
$
23,463
87,541
90,708
Total revenue
55,517
49,183
60,713
60,502
61,825
50,290
49,189
52,833
60,316
232,223
212,628
Cost of revenue:
Products
8,145
7,109
9,080
8,790
9,087
7,516
6,891
7,108
8,301
34,066
29,816
Services
3,763
4,775
4,107
4,224
4,724
4,734
4,380
4,812
5,139
17,830
19,065
Total cost of revenue
11,908
11,884
13,187
13,014
13,811
12,250
11,271
11,920
13,440
51,896
48,881
Gross profit
43,609
37,299
47,526
47,488
48,014
38,040
37,918
40,913
46,876
180,327
163,747
Gross margin
78.6 %
75.8 %
78.3 %
78.5 %
77.7 %
75.6 %
77.1 %
77.4 %
77.7 %
77.7 %
77.0 %
Operating expenses:
Sales & marketing
22,606
26,904
25,788
24,539
25,983
24,483
23,626
22,056
22,618
103,214
92,783
Research & development
13,462
18,797
15,572
15,505
15,283
16,166
14,617
15,784
15,257
65,157
61,824
General & administrative
6,688
11,594
9,858
9,012
9,171
8,358
6,099
2,854
6,393
39,635
23,704
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,530
-
2,530
Total operating expenses
42,756
57,295
51,218
49,056
50,437
49,007
44,342
40,694
46,798
208,006
180,841
Income (loss) from operations
853
(19,996)
(3,692)
(1,568)
(2,423)
(10,967)
(6,424)
219
78
(27,679)
(17,094)
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
(34)
(33)
(32)
(34)
(30)
(155)
(37)
(30)
(15)
(129)
(237)
Interest and other income (expense), net
210
566
(429)
(131)
1,267
(633)
776
254
522
1,273
919
Total non-operating income (expense), net
176
533
(461)
(165)
1,237
(788)
739
224
507
1,144
682
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,029
(19,463)
(4,153)
(1,733)
(1,186)
(11,755)
(5,685)
443
585
(26,535)
(16,412)
Provision for income taxes
243
207
379
74
422
517
86
270
534
1,082
1,407
Net income (loss)
$
786
$
(19,670)
$
(4,532)
$
(1,807)
$
(1,608)
$
(12,272)
$
(5,771)
$
173
$
51
$
(27,617)
$
(17,819)
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.27)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.38)
$
(0.23)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
71,145
72,232
72,707
72,707
73,865
74,809
75,712
76,618
77,147
72,882
76,080
Diluted
74,559
72,232
74,634
72,707
75,737
74,809
75,712
79,093
79,248
75,222
78,487
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
Revenue:
Products
$
32,973
$
28,149
$
39,224
$
38,265
$
39,044
$
28,230
$
26,785
$
30,052
$
36,853
$
144,682
$
121,920
Services
22,544
21,034
21,489
22,237
22,781
22,060
22,404
22,781
23,463
87,541
90,708
Total revenue
55,517
49,183
60,713
60,502
61,825
50,290
49,189
52,833
60,316
232,223
212,628
Cost of revenue:
Products
8,123
6,978
9,073
8,777
9,060
7,482
6,855
7,070
8,251
33,888
29,658
Services
3,491
4,013
3,917
4,050
4,426
4,444
3,948
4,516
4,723
16,406
17,631
Total cost of revenue
11,614
10,991
12,990
12,827
13,486
11,926
10,803
11,586
12,974
50,294
47,289
Gross profit
43,903
38,192
47,723
47,675
48,339
38,364
38,386
41,247
47,342
181,929
165,339
Gross margin
79.1 %
77.7 %
78.6 %
78.8 %
78.2 %
76.3 %
78.0 %
78.1 %
78.5 %
78.3 %
77.8 %
Operating expenses:
Sales & marketing
21,651
24,139
25,087
23,920
24,401
23,162
21,722
20,738
21,123
97,547
86,745
Research & development
11,891
15,163
14,316
14,292
13,745
14,582
12,718
13,980
13,143
57,516
54,425
General & administrative
5,877
6,265
5,906
6,914
6,916
6,562
4,895
4,702
5,416
26,001
21,576
Total operating expenses
39,419
45,567
45,309
45,126
45,062
44,306
39,335
39,420
39,682
181,064
162,745
Income (loss) from operations
4,484
(7,375)
2,414
2,549
3,277
(5,942)
(949)
1,827
7,660
865
2,594
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
(34)
(33)
(32)
(34)
(30)
(155)
(37)
(30)
(15)
(129)
(237)
Interest income and other income (expense), net
210
566
(429)
(131)
1,267
(633)
776
254
522
1,273
919
Total non-operating income (expense), net
176
533
(461)
(165)
1,237
(788)
739
224
507
1,144
682
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
4,660
(6,842)
1,953
2,384
4,514
(6,730)
(210)
2,051
8,167
2,009
3,276
Provision for income taxes
243
207
379
74
422
517
86
270
389
1,082
1,262
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
4,417
$
(7,049)
$
1,574
$
2,310
$
4,092
$
(7,247)
$
(296)
$
1,781
$
7,778
$
927
$
2,014
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.06
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.01
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.06
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.01
$
0.03
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per
share:
Basic
71,145
72,232
72,707
72,707
73,865
74,809
75,712
76,618
77,147
72,882
76,080
Diluted
74,559
72,232
74,634
74,940
75,737
74,809
75,712
79,093
79,248
75,222
78,487
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
786
$
(19,670)
$
(4,532)
$
(1,807)
$
(1,608)
$
(12,272)
$
(5,771)
$
173
$
51
$
(27,617)
$
(17,819)
Exclude: Interest expense
34
33
32
34
30
155
37
30
15
129
237
Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense, net
(210)
(566)
429
131
(1,267)
633
(776)
(254)
(522)
(1,273)
(919)
Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense
2,289
2,134
1,969
1,917
1,860
2,447
2,535
2,451
2,595
7,880
10,028
Exclude: Provision for income taxes
243
207
379
74
422
517
86
270
534
1,082
1,407
EBITDA
3,142
(17,862)
(1,723)
349
(563)
(8,520)
(3,889)
2,670
2,673
(19,799)
(7,066)
Exclude: Stock-based compensation
3,379
8,151
2,571
2,333
3,983
3,896
5,049
3,513
4,332
17,038
16,790
Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
4,218
3,282
1,531
1,465
876
173
(2,158)
43
10,496
(1,066)
Exclude: Restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,530
-
2,530
Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
425
-
425
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,521
$
(5,493)
$
4,130
$
4,213
$
4,885
$
(3,748)
$
1,333
$
4,025
$
10,003
$
7,735
$
11,613
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
Revenue by type:
Product
$
32,973
$
28,149
$
39,224
$
38,265
$
39,044
$
28,230
$
26,785
$
30,052
$
36,853
$
144,682
$
121,920
Service
22,544
21,034
21,489
22,237
22,781
22,060
22,404
22,781
23,463
87,541
90,708
Total revenue
$
55,517
$
49,183
$
60,713
$
60,502
$
61,825
$
50,290
$
49,189
$
52,833
$
60,316
$
232,223
$
212,628
Revenue by geography:
Americas
$
25,229
$
22,166
$
32,758
$
29,029
$
28,553
$
21,133
$
18,512
$
22,751
$
27,548
$
112,506
$
89,944
Japan
13,369
13,080
11,867
14,023
16,234
13,152
14,894
15,157
16,251
55,204
59,454
APAC excluding Japan
7,595
7,438
10,668
9,331
9,461
8,776
9,213
8,379
9,321
36,897
35,689
EMEA
9,324
6,499
5,420
8,119
7,577
7,229
6,570
6,546
7,196
27,615
27,541
Total revenue
$
55,517
$
49,183
$
60,713
$
60,502
$
61,825
$
50,290
$
49,189
$
52,833
$
60,316
$
232,223
$
212,628
Revenue by vertical:
Enterprise
$
30,501
$
24,317
$
23,648
$
25,523
$
25,725
$
23,288
$
22,053
$
21,475
$
21,475
$
99,213
$
88,291
Service Provider
25,016
24,866
37,065
34,979
36,100
27,002
27,136
31,358
38,841
133,010
124,337
Total revenue
$
55,517
$
49,183
$
60,713
$
60,502
$
61,825
$
50,290
$
49,189
$
52,833
$
60,316
$
232,223
$
212,628
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Month Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
GAAP cost of revenue - products
$
8,145
$
7,109
$
9,080
$
8,790
$
9,087
$
7,516
$
6,891
$
7,108
$
8,301
$
34,066
$
29,816
Stock-based compensation
(22)
(131)
(7)
(13)
(27)
(34)
(36)
(38)
(50)
(178)
(158)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products
$
8,123
$
6,978
$
9,073
$
8,777
$
9,060
$
7,482
$
6,855
$
7,070
$
8,251
$
33,888
$
29,658
GAAP cost of revenue - services
$
3,763
$
4,775
$
4,107
$
4,224
$
4,724
$
4,734
$
4,380
$
4,812
$
5,139
$
17,830
$
19,065
Stock-based compensation
(272)
(762)
(190)
(174)
(298)
(290)
(432)
(296)
(416)
(1,424)
(1,434)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services
$
3,491
$
4,013
$
3,917
$
4,050
$
4,426
$
4,444
$
3,948
$
4,516
$
4,723
$
16,406
$
17,631
GAAP total cost of revenue
$
11,908
$
11,884
$
13,187
$
13,014
$
13,811
$
12,250
$
11,271
$
11,920
$
13,440
$
51,896
$
48,881
Stock-based compensation
(294)
(893)
(197)
(187)
(325)
(324)
(468)
(334)
(466)
(1,602)
(1,592)
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue
$
11,614
$
10,991
$
12,990
$
12,827
$
13,486
$
11,926
$
10,803
$
11,586
$
12,974
$
50,294
$
47,289
GAAP gross profit
$
43,609
$
37,299
$
47,526
$
47,488
$
48,014
$
38,040
$
37,918
$
40,913
$
46,876
$
180,327
$
163,747
Stock-based compensation
294
893
197
187
325
324
468
334
466
1,602
1,592
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
43,903
$
38,192
$
47,723
$
47,675
$
48,339
$
38,364
$
38,386
$
41,247
$
47,342
$
181,929
$
165,339
GAAP sales & marketing expense
$
22,606
$
26,904
$
25,788
$
24,539
$
25,983
$
24,483
$
23,626
$
22,056
$
22,618
$
103,214
$
92,783
Stock-based compensation
(955)
(2,765)
(701)
(619)
(1,582)
(1,321)
(1,904)
(1,196)
(1,495)
(5,667)
(5,916)
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(122)
-
-
(122)
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense
$
21,651
$
24,139
$
25,087
$
23,920
$
24,401
$
23,162
$
21,722
$
20,738
$
21,123
$
97,547
$
86,745
GAAP research & development
$
13,462
$
18,797
$
15,572
$
15,505
$
15,283
$
16,166
$
14,617
$
15,784
$
15,257
$
65,157
$
61,824
Stock-based compensation
(1,319)
(3,382)
(1,003)
(960)
(1,286)
(1,331)
(1,646)
(1,551)
(1,862)
(6,631)
(6,390)
Amortization expense related to acquisition
(252)
(252)
(253)
(253)
(252)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(1,010)
(1,010)
Non-GAAP research & development
$
11,891
$
15,163
$
14,316
$
14,292
$
13,745
$
14,582
$
12,718
$
13,980
$
13,143
$
57,516
$
54,425
GAAP general & administrative expense
$
6,688
$
11,594
$
9,858
$
9,012
$
9,171
$
8,358
$
6,099
$
2,854
$
6,393
$
39,635
$
23,704
Stock-based compensation
(811)
(1,111)
(670)
(567)
(790)
(920)
(1,031)
(432)
(509)
(3,138)
(2,891)
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
(4,218)
(3,282)
(1,531)
(1,465)
(876)
(173)
2,280
(43)
(10,496)
1,188
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(425)
-
(425)
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense
$
5,877
$
6,265
$
5,906
$
6,914
$
6,916
$
6,562
$
4,895
$
4,702
$
5,416
$
26,001
$
21,576
GAAP restructuring expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,530
$
-
$
2,530
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,530)
-
(2,530)
Non-GAAP restructuring expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Month Ended
Years Ended
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
GAAP total operating expenses
$
42,756
$
57,295
$
51,218
$
49,056
$
50,437
$
49,007
$
44,342
$
40,694
$
46,798
$
208,006
$
180,842
Stock-based compensation
(3,085)
(7,258)
(2,374)
(2,146)
(3,658)
(3,572)
(4,581)
(3,179)
(3,866)
(15,436)
(15,197)
Amortization expense related to acquisition
(252)
(252)
(253)
(253)
(252)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(253)
(1,010)
(1,012)
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
(4,218)
(3,282)
(1,531)
(1,465)
(876)
(173)
2,158
(43)
(10,496)
1,066
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(425)
-
(425)
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,530)
-
(2,530)
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
$
39,419
$
45,567
$
45,309
$
45,126
$
45,062
$
44,306
$
39,335
$
39,420
$
39,682
$
181,064
$
162,744
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
853
$
(19,996)
$
(3,692)
$
(1,568)
$
(2,423)
$
(10,967)
$
(6,424)
$
219
$
78
$
(27,679)
$
(17,094)
Stock-based compensation
3,379
8,151
2,571
2,333
3,983
3,896
5,049
3,513
4,332
17,038
16,789
Amortization expense related to acquisition
252
252
253
253
252
253
253
253
253
1,010
1,010
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
4,218
3,282
1,531
1,465
876
173
(2,158)
43
10
(1,066)
Restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,530
-
2,530
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
425
-
425
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
4,484
(7,375)
2,414
2,549
3,277
(5,942)
(949)
1,827
7,660
865
$
2,594
GAAP Provision for income taxes
$
243
$
207
$
379
$
74
$
422
$
517
$
86
$
270
$
534
$
1,082
$
1,407
Tax from restructuring expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(146)
-
(146)
Non-GAAP provision for income Taxes
$
243
$
207
$
379
$
74
$
422
$
517
$
86
$
270
$
389
$
1,082
$
1,262
GAAP net income (loss)
$
786
$
(19,670)
$
(4,532)
$
(1,807)
$
(1,608)
$
(12,272)
$
(5,771)
$
173
$
51
$
(27,617)
$
(17,819)
Stock-based compensation
3,379
8,151
2,571
2,333
3,983
3,896
5,049
3,513
4,332
17,038
16,789
Amortization expense related to acquisition
252
252
253
253
252
253
253
253
253
1,010
1,012
Litigation settlement and investigation expense
-
4,218
3,282
1,531
1,465
876
173
(2,158)
43
10
(1,066)
Restructuring expense, and related tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,676
-
2,676
Non-recurring facilities expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
425
-
425
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
4,417
$
(7,049)
$
1,574
$
2,310
$
4,092
$
(7,247)
$
(296)
$
1,781
$
7,778
$
927
$
2,016
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.06
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.06
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.01
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.06
$
(0.10)
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.05
$
(0.10)
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
$
0.10
$
0.01
$
0.03
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per
share:
Basic
71,145
72,232
72,707
72,707
73,865
74,809
75,712
76,618
77,147
72,882
76,080
Diluted
74,559
72,232
74,634
72,707
75,737
74,809
75,712
79,093
79,248
75,222
78,487
ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities
Accounts receivable, net of allowances Inventory, net
Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets
Property and equipment, net Goodwill
Intangible assets
Other non-current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
$
46,567
$
46,964
$
40,567
$
36,162
$
40,621
$
33,967
$
36,818
$
36,067
$
45,742
84,567
83,738
86,820
87,391
87,754
88,784
82,478
86,525
84,180
48,266
47,755
50,370
51,084
53,972
44,802
45,251
45,397
53,566
17,577
16,189
14,965
15,102
17,930
20,952
22,522
21,081
22,384
6,825
14,352
12,977
13,266
14,662
17,113
14,746
14,509
15,067
203,802
208,998
205,699
203,005
214,939
205,618
201,815
203,579
220,939
9,913
9,634
8,676
7,994
7,262
7,676
7,408
8,846
7,656
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
1,307
5,190
4,829
4,469
4,108
3,748
3,387
3,026
2,666
2,305
4,646
7,229
8,555
8,380
8,620
13,989
13,256
12,549
41,846
$
224,858
$
231,997
$
228,706
$
224,794
$
235,876
$
231,977
$
226,812
$
228,947
$
274,053
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
9,033
$
7,632
$
6,234
$
9,630
$
8,202
$
8,136
$
7,749
$
5,488
$
7,592
Accrued liabilities
21,835
25,491
25,154
20,602
25,291
25,436
20,209
20,735
27,756
Deferred revenue
61,858
65,735
64,907
60,653
63,874
62,528
60,571
59,603
62,233
Total current liabilities
92,726
98,858
96,295
90,885
97,367
96,100
88,529
85,826
97,581
Deferred revenue, non-current
32,779
31,895
33,176
34,202
34,092
36,041
37,220
38,470
38,931
Other non-current liabilities
967
884
760
642
534
3,062
2,737
2,483
28,754
TOTAL LIABILITIES
126,472
131,637
130,231
125,729
131,993
135,203
128,486
126,779
165,266
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock and additional paid-in-capital
355,534
364,954
367,526
369,859
376,273
381,196
388,357
391,999
398,601
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(123)
(296)
(221)
(157)
(144)
96
258
285
251
Accumulated deficit
(257,025)
(264,298)
(268,830)
(270,637)
(272,246)
(284,518)
(290,289)
(290,116)
(290,065)
Total stockholders' equity
98,386
100,360
98,475
99,065
103,883
96,774
98,326
102,168
108,787
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
224,858
$
231,997
$
228,706
$
224,794
$
235,876
$
231,977
$
226,812
$
228,947
$
274,053
Disclaimer
A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:03:10 UTC
Latest news on A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Sales 2019
212 M
EBIT 2019
1,99 M
Net income 2019
-
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Capi. / Sales2019
2,63x
Capi. / Sales2020
2,44x
Capitalization
558 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
9,50 $
Last Close Price
7,27 $
Spread / Highest target
30,7%
Spread / Average Target
30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
30,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.