Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A10 Networks, Inc.    ATEN

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

(ATEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/11 04:02:42 pm
7.27 USD   +0.83%
07:04pA10 : Q4 2019 Trended Financials
PU
07:04pA10 : 4Q 2019 Results Presentation
PU
05:13pA10 : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and First Quarter Outlook READ MORE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A10 : Q4 2019 Trended Financials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:04pm EST

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a US GAAP basis)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

Revenue:

Products

$

32,973

$

28,149

$

39,224

$

38,265

$

39,044

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

144,682

$

121,920

Services

22,544

21,034

21,489

22,237

22,781

22,060

22,404

22,781

$

23,463

87,541

90,708

Total revenue

55,517

49,183

60,713

60,502

61,825

50,290

49,189

52,833

60,316

232,223

212,628

Cost of revenue:

Products

8,145

7,109

9,080

8,790

9,087

7,516

6,891

7,108

8,301

34,066

29,816

Services

3,763

4,775

4,107

4,224

4,724

4,734

4,380

4,812

5,139

17,830

19,065

Total cost of revenue

11,908

11,884

13,187

13,014

13,811

12,250

11,271

11,920

13,440

51,896

48,881

Gross profit

43,609

37,299

47,526

47,488

48,014

38,040

37,918

40,913

46,876

180,327

163,747

Gross margin

78.6 %

75.8 %

78.3 %

78.5 %

77.7 %

75.6 %

77.1 %

77.4 %

77.7 %

77.7 %

77.0 %

Operating expenses:

Sales & marketing

22,606

26,904

25,788

24,539

25,983

24,483

23,626

22,056

22,618

103,214

92,783

Research & development

13,462

18,797

15,572

15,505

15,283

16,166

14,617

15,784

15,257

65,157

61,824

General & administrative

6,688

11,594

9,858

9,012

9,171

8,358

6,099

2,854

6,393

39,635

23,704

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

2,530

Total operating expenses

42,756

57,295

51,218

49,056

50,437

49,007

44,342

40,694

46,798

208,006

180,841

Income (loss) from operations

853

(19,996)

(3,692)

(1,568)

(2,423)

(10,967)

(6,424)

219

78

(27,679)

(17,094)

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense

(34)

(33)

(32)

(34)

(30)

(155)

(37)

(30)

(15)

(129)

(237)

Interest and other income (expense), net

210

566

(429)

(131)

1,267

(633)

776

254

522

1,273

919

Total non-operating income (expense), net

176

533

(461)

(165)

1,237

(788)

739

224

507

1,144

682

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,029

(19,463)

(4,153)

(1,733)

(1,186)

(11,755)

(5,685)

443

585

(26,535)

(16,412)

Provision for income taxes

243

207

379

74

422

517

86

270

534

1,082

1,407

Net income (loss)

$

786

$

(19,670)

$

(4,532)

$

(1,807)

$

(1,608)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(27,617)

$

(17,819)

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.27)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.38)

$

(0.23)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

Basic

71,145

72,232

72,707

72,707

73,865

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

72,882

76,080

Diluted

74,559

72,232

74,634

72,707

75,737

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

75,222

78,487

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

Revenue:

Products

$

32,973

$

28,149

$

39,224

$

38,265

$

39,044

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

144,682

$

121,920

Services

22,544

21,034

21,489

22,237

22,781

22,060

22,404

22,781

23,463

87,541

90,708

Total revenue

55,517

49,183

60,713

60,502

61,825

50,290

49,189

52,833

60,316

232,223

212,628

Cost of revenue:

Products

8,123

6,978

9,073

8,777

9,060

7,482

6,855

7,070

8,251

33,888

29,658

Services

3,491

4,013

3,917

4,050

4,426

4,444

3,948

4,516

4,723

16,406

17,631

Total cost of revenue

11,614

10,991

12,990

12,827

13,486

11,926

10,803

11,586

12,974

50,294

47,289

Gross profit

43,903

38,192

47,723

47,675

48,339

38,364

38,386

41,247

47,342

181,929

165,339

Gross margin

79.1 %

77.7 %

78.6 %

78.8 %

78.2 %

76.3 %

78.0 %

78.1 %

78.5 %

78.3 %

77.8 %

Operating expenses:

Sales & marketing

21,651

24,139

25,087

23,920

24,401

23,162

21,722

20,738

21,123

97,547

86,745

Research & development

11,891

15,163

14,316

14,292

13,745

14,582

12,718

13,980

13,143

57,516

54,425

General & administrative

5,877

6,265

5,906

6,914

6,916

6,562

4,895

4,702

5,416

26,001

21,576

Total operating expenses

39,419

45,567

45,309

45,126

45,062

44,306

39,335

39,420

39,682

181,064

162,745

Income (loss) from operations

4,484

(7,375)

2,414

2,549

3,277

(5,942)

(949)

1,827

7,660

865

2,594

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest expense

(34)

(33)

(32)

(34)

(30)

(155)

(37)

(30)

(15)

(129)

(237)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

210

566

(429)

(131)

1,267

(633)

776

254

522

1,273

919

Total non-operating income (expense), net

176

533

(461)

(165)

1,237

(788)

739

224

507

1,144

682

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

4,660

(6,842)

1,953

2,384

4,514

(6,730)

(210)

2,051

8,167

2,009

3,276

Provision for income taxes

243

207

379

74

422

517

86

270

389

1,082

1,262

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

4,417

$

(7,049)

$

1,574

$

2,310

$

4,092

$

(7,247)

$

(296)

$

1,781

$

7,778

$

927

$

2,014

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.06

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.01

$

0.03

Diluted

$

0.06

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.01

$

0.03

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per

share:

Basic

71,145

72,232

72,707

72,707

73,865

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

72,882

76,080

Diluted

74,559

72,232

74,634

74,940

75,737

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

75,222

78,487

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

786

$

(19,670)

$

(4,532)

$

(1,807)

$

(1,608)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(27,617)

$

(17,819)

Exclude: Interest expense

34

33

32

34

30

155

37

30

15

129

237

Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense, net

(210)

(566)

429

131

(1,267)

633

(776)

(254)

(522)

(1,273)

(919)

Exclude: Depreciation & amortization expense

2,289

2,134

1,969

1,917

1,860

2,447

2,535

2,451

2,595

7,880

10,028

Exclude: Provision for income taxes

243

207

379

74

422

517

86

270

534

1,082

1,407

EBITDA

3,142

(17,862)

(1,723)

349

(563)

(8,520)

(3,889)

2,670

2,673

(19,799)

(7,066)

Exclude: Stock-based compensation

3,379

8,151

2,571

2,333

3,983

3,896

5,049

3,513

4,332

17,038

16,790

Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

4,218

3,282

1,531

1,465

876

173

(2,158)

43

10,496

(1,066)

Exclude: Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

2,530

Exclude: Non-recurring facilities costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

425

-

425

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,521

$

(5,493)

$

4,130

$

4,213

$

4,885

$

(3,748)

$

1,333

$

4,025

$

10,003

$

7,735

$

11,613

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Revenue by Product Type, Geography and Vertical (unaudited, in thousands, on a US GAAP basis)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

Revenue by type:

Product

$

32,973

$

28,149

$

39,224

$

38,265

$

39,044

$

28,230

$

26,785

$

30,052

$

36,853

$

144,682

$

121,920

Service

22,544

21,034

21,489

22,237

22,781

22,060

22,404

22,781

23,463

87,541

90,708

Total revenue

$

55,517

$

49,183

$

60,713

$

60,502

$

61,825

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

232,223

$

212,628

Revenue by geography:

Americas

$

25,229

$

22,166

$

32,758

$

29,029

$

28,553

$

21,133

$

18,512

$

22,751

$

27,548

$

112,506

$

89,944

Japan

13,369

13,080

11,867

14,023

16,234

13,152

14,894

15,157

16,251

55,204

59,454

APAC excluding Japan

7,595

7,438

10,668

9,331

9,461

8,776

9,213

8,379

9,321

36,897

35,689

EMEA

9,324

6,499

5,420

8,119

7,577

7,229

6,570

6,546

7,196

27,615

27,541

Total revenue

$

55,517

$

49,183

$

60,713

$

60,502

$

61,825

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

232,223

$

212,628

Revenue by vertical:

Enterprise

$

30,501

$

24,317

$

23,648

$

25,523

$

25,725

$

23,288

$

22,053

$

21,475

$

21,475

$

99,213

$

88,291

Service Provider

25,016

24,866

37,065

34,979

36,100

27,002

27,136

31,358

38,841

133,010

124,337

Total revenue

$

55,517

$

49,183

$

60,713

$

60,502

$

61,825

$

50,290

$

49,189

$

52,833

$

60,316

$

232,223

$

212,628

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Month Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

GAAP cost of revenue - products

$

8,145

$

7,109

$

9,080

$

8,790

$

9,087

$

7,516

$

6,891

$

7,108

$

8,301

$

34,066

$

29,816

Stock-based compensation

(22)

(131)

(7)

(13)

(27)

(34)

(36)

(38)

(50)

(178)

(158)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue - products

$

8,123

$

6,978

$

9,073

$

8,777

$

9,060

$

7,482

$

6,855

$

7,070

$

8,251

$

33,888

$

29,658

GAAP cost of revenue - services

$

3,763

$

4,775

$

4,107

$

4,224

$

4,724

$

4,734

$

4,380

$

4,812

$

5,139

$

17,830

$

19,065

Stock-based compensation

(272)

(762)

(190)

(174)

(298)

(290)

(432)

(296)

(416)

(1,424)

(1,434)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue - services

$

3,491

$

4,013

$

3,917

$

4,050

$

4,426

$

4,444

$

3,948

$

4,516

$

4,723

$

16,406

$

17,631

GAAP total cost of revenue

$

11,908

$

11,884

$

13,187

$

13,014

$

13,811

$

12,250

$

11,271

$

11,920

$

13,440

$

51,896

$

48,881

Stock-based compensation

(294)

(893)

(197)

(187)

(325)

(324)

(468)

(334)

(466)

(1,602)

(1,592)

Non-GAAP total cost of revenue

$

11,614

$

10,991

$

12,990

$

12,827

$

13,486

$

11,926

$

10,803

$

11,586

$

12,974

$

50,294

$

47,289

GAAP gross profit

$

43,609

$

37,299

$

47,526

$

47,488

$

48,014

$

38,040

$

37,918

$

40,913

$

46,876

$

180,327

$

163,747

Stock-based compensation

294

893

197

187

325

324

468

334

466

1,602

1,592

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

43,903

$

38,192

$

47,723

$

47,675

$

48,339

$

38,364

$

38,386

$

41,247

$

47,342

$

181,929

$

165,339

GAAP sales & marketing expense

$

22,606

$

26,904

$

25,788

$

24,539

$

25,983

$

24,483

$

23,626

$

22,056

$

22,618

$

103,214

$

92,783

Stock-based compensation

(955)

(2,765)

(701)

(619)

(1,582)

(1,321)

(1,904)

(1,196)

(1,495)

(5,667)

(5,916)

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(122)

-

-

(122)

Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense

$

21,651

$

24,139

$

25,087

$

23,920

$

24,401

$

23,162

$

21,722

$

20,738

$

21,123

$

97,547

$

86,745

GAAP research & development

$

13,462

$

18,797

$

15,572

$

15,505

$

15,283

$

16,166

$

14,617

$

15,784

$

15,257

$

65,157

$

61,824

Stock-based compensation

(1,319)

(3,382)

(1,003)

(960)

(1,286)

(1,331)

(1,646)

(1,551)

(1,862)

(6,631)

(6,390)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(252)

(252)

(253)

(253)

(252)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(1,010)

(1,010)

Non-GAAP research & development

$

11,891

$

15,163

$

14,316

$

14,292

$

13,745

$

14,582

$

12,718

$

13,980

$

13,143

$

57,516

$

54,425

GAAP general & administrative expense

$

6,688

$

11,594

$

9,858

$

9,012

$

9,171

$

8,358

$

6,099

$

2,854

$

6,393

$

39,635

$

23,704

Stock-based compensation

(811)

(1,111)

(670)

(567)

(790)

(920)

(1,031)

(432)

(509)

(3,138)

(2,891)

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

(4,218)

(3,282)

(1,531)

(1,465)

(876)

(173)

2,280

(43)

(10,496)

1,188

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(425)

-

(425)

Non-GAAP general & administrative expense

$

5,877

$

6,265

$

5,906

$

6,914

$

6,916

$

6,562

$

4,895

$

4,702

$

5,416

$

26,001

$

21,576

GAAP restructuring expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

2,530

$

-

$

2,530

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

(2,530)

Non-GAAP restructuring expense

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Month Ended

Years Ended

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

GAAP total operating expenses

$

42,756

$

57,295

$

51,218

$

49,056

$

50,437

$

49,007

$

44,342

$

40,694

$

46,798

$

208,006

$

180,842

Stock-based compensation

(3,085)

(7,258)

(2,374)

(2,146)

(3,658)

(3,572)

(4,581)

(3,179)

(3,866)

(15,436)

(15,197)

Amortization expense related to acquisition

(252)

(252)

(253)

(253)

(252)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(253)

(1,010)

(1,012)

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

(4,218)

(3,282)

(1,531)

(1,465)

(876)

(173)

2,158

(43)

(10,496)

1,066

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(425)

-

(425)

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,530)

-

(2,530)

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$

39,419

$

45,567

$

45,309

$

45,126

$

45,062

$

44,306

$

39,335

$

39,420

$

39,682

$

181,064

$

162,744

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

853

$

(19,996)

$

(3,692)

$

(1,568)

$

(2,423)

$

(10,967)

$

(6,424)

$

219

$

78

$

(27,679)

$

(17,094)

Stock-based compensation

3,379

8,151

2,571

2,333

3,983

3,896

5,049

3,513

4,332

17,038

16,789

Amortization expense related to acquisition

252

252

253

253

252

253

253

253

253

1,010

1,010

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

4,218

3,282

1,531

1,465

876

173

(2,158)

43

10

(1,066)

Restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,530

-

2,530

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

425

-

425

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

4,484

(7,375)

2,414

2,549

3,277

(5,942)

(949)

1,827

7,660

865

$

2,594

GAAP Provision for income taxes

$

243

$

207

$

379

$

74

$

422

$

517

$

86

$

270

$

534

$

1,082

$

1,407

Tax from restructuring expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(146)

-

(146)

Non-GAAP provision for income Taxes

$

243

$

207

$

379

$

74

$

422

$

517

$

86

$

270

$

389

$

1,082

$

1,262

GAAP net income (loss)

$

786

$

(19,670)

$

(4,532)

$

(1,807)

$

(1,608)

$

(12,272)

$

(5,771)

$

173

$

51

$

(27,617)

$

(17,819)

Stock-based compensation

3,379

8,151

2,571

2,333

3,983

3,896

5,049

3,513

4,332

17,038

16,789

Amortization expense related to acquisition

252

252

253

253

252

253

253

253

253

1,010

1,012

Litigation settlement and investigation expense

-

4,218

3,282

1,531

1,465

876

173

(2,158)

43

10

(1,066)

Restructuring expense, and related tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,676

-

2,676

Non-recurring facilities expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

425

-

425

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

4,417

$

(7,049)

$

1,574

$

2,310

$

4,092

$

(7,247)

$

(296)

$

1,781

$

7,778

$

927

$

2,016

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.06

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.01

$

0.03

Diluted

$

0.06

$

(0.10)

$

0.02

$

0.03

$

0.05

$

(0.10)

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

$

0.10

$

0.01

$

0.03

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income (loss) per

share:

Basic

71,145

72,232

72,707

72,707

73,865

74,809

75,712

76,618

77,147

72,882

76,080

Diluted

74,559

72,232

74,634

72,707

75,737

74,809

75,712

79,093

79,248

75,222

78,487

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities

Accounts receivable, net of allowances Inventory, net

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

Property and equipment, net Goodwill

Intangible assets

Other non-current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

A10 NETWORKS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

$

46,567

$

46,964

$

40,567

$

36,162

$

40,621

$

33,967

$

36,818

$

36,067

$

45,742

84,567

83,738

86,820

87,391

87,754

88,784

82,478

86,525

84,180

48,266

47,755

50,370

51,084

53,972

44,802

45,251

45,397

53,566

17,577

16,189

14,965

15,102

17,930

20,952

22,522

21,081

22,384

6,825

14,352

12,977

13,266

14,662

17,113

14,746

14,509

15,067

203,802

208,998

205,699

203,005

214,939

205,618

201,815

203,579

220,939

9,913

9,634

8,676

7,994

7,262

7,676

7,408

8,846

7,656

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

1,307

5,190

4,829

4,469

4,108

3,748

3,387

3,026

2,666

2,305

4,646

7,229

8,555

8,380

8,620

13,989

13,256

12,549

41,846

$

224,858

$

231,997

$

228,706

$

224,794

$

235,876

$

231,977

$

226,812

$

228,947

$

274,053

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

9,033

$

7,632

$

6,234

$

9,630

$

8,202

$

8,136

$

7,749

$

5,488

$

7,592

Accrued liabilities

21,835

25,491

25,154

20,602

25,291

25,436

20,209

20,735

27,756

Deferred revenue

61,858

65,735

64,907

60,653

63,874

62,528

60,571

59,603

62,233

Total current liabilities

92,726

98,858

96,295

90,885

97,367

96,100

88,529

85,826

97,581

Deferred revenue, non-current

32,779

31,895

33,176

34,202

34,092

36,041

37,220

38,470

38,931

Other non-current liabilities

967

884

760

642

534

3,062

2,737

2,483

28,754

TOTAL LIABILITIES

126,472

131,637

130,231

125,729

131,993

135,203

128,486

126,779

165,266

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock and additional paid-in-capital

355,534

364,954

367,526

369,859

376,273

381,196

388,357

391,999

398,601

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(123)

(296)

(221)

(157)

(144)

96

258

285

251

Accumulated deficit

(257,025)

(264,298)

(268,830)

(270,637)

(272,246)

(284,518)

(290,289)

(290,116)

(290,065)

Total stockholders' equity

98,386

100,360

98,475

99,065

103,883

96,774

98,326

102,168

108,787

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

224,858

$

231,997

$

228,706

$

224,794

$

235,876

$

231,977

$

226,812

$

228,947

$

274,053

Disclaimer

A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A10 NETWORKS, INC.
07:04pA10 : Q4 2019 Trended Financials
PU
07:04pA10 : 4Q 2019 Results Presentation
PU
05:13pA10 : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and First Quarter Outlook RE..
PU
04:35pA10 NETWORKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pA10 NETWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04:11pA10 : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and First Quarter Outlook
BU
02/06A10 NETWORKS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09A10 : Announces Preliminary Q4 results and Expects to Announce Fourth Quarter 20..
AQ
01/07A10 NETWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Di..
AQ
01/07A10 NETWORKS : Announces Preliminary Q4 Results and Expects to Announce Fourth Q..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 212 M
EBIT 2019 1,99 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 2,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 558 M
Chart A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 7,27  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dhrupad Trivedi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Chen Chairman
Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations
Tom Constantino Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS, INC.4.95%532
ORACLE CORPORATION3.28%171 000
SAP AG2.78%155 598
INTUIT INC.13.67%74 612
SERVICENOW, INC.21.41%64 416
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.49%22 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group