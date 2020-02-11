A10 : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and First Quarter Outlook

Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew 14% Sequentially, Above Prior Guidance

GAAP Net Income and GAAP EPS Break-even

Adjusted EBITDA of $10 Million, a Company Record

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 Exceeds Prior Guidance

Expects First Quarter Revenue Growth of 5% YoY at High End of Range

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Revenue of $60.3 million, up 14 percent compared with $52.8 million in third quarter 2019

GAAP gross margin of 77.7 percent; non-GAAP gross margin of 78.5 percent

GAAP operating expenses of $46.8 million; non-GAAP operating expenses of $39.7 million

GAAP net income of $0.0 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share in third quarter of 2019; non-GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million, compared with $4.0 million in third quarter 2019

Year 2019 Financial Summary

Revenue of $212.6 million, compared with $232.2 million in 2018

GAAP gross margin of 77.0 percent; non-GAAP gross margin of 77.8 percent

GAAP operating margin of (8.0) percent; non-GAAP operating margin of 1.2 percent

GAAP net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share

Ended the year with $129.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the financial statements below.

“I am thrilled to join A10 Networks at an exciting time for the business,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks. “A10 occupies an attractive area within networking and security, as companies increasingly focus on delivering business outcomes while managing operational complexities from proliferation of IoT, shift to hybrid cloud environments, and ever-increasing complexity of the cybersecurity landscape. Service providers around the world also face the same challenges while getting ready for 5G technology to support many of these consumption trends. Based on our legacy, A10 is well-positioned to help our customers address these emerging themes. We deeply understand their applications and have a strong talent base to support them through these digital transformations. We remain committed to driving growth and improving profitability as demonstrated by our EBITDA performance in the fourth quarter. We believe our focus and commitment to profitable growth will reward our shareholders, customers and employees.”

First Quarter 2020 Business Outlook (+)

For the first quarter of 2020, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $51 million to $53 million, representing 5 percent year-over-year growth at the high end of the range

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 76 percent to 78 percent

Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $37.5 million to $38.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.7 million to $5 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03 using approximately 81 million diluted shares

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

A10 Networks will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific time for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and outlook for its first quarter 2020. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing +1-844-792-3728 or +1-412-317-5105. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the A10 Networks website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call, will run for five business days, and may be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 and entering the passcode 10137756. The press release and supplemental financials will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the A10 Networks website prior to the commencement of the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding our position to help our customers; projections for our future operating results; and the strength and capabilities of our talent base. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution, the continued market adoption of our products, our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities, our timely development of new products and features, our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers, our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position, competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends, our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers, our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation, changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products, continued growth in markets relating to network security, the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies, the ability of our sales team to execute well, our ability to shorten our close cycles, the ability of our channel partners to sell our products, variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales, risks associated with our presence in international markets, weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting, and our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying table contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

A10 Networks considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful measures of the operating performance of the company, exclusive of unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance, and are used by the company's management for that purpose.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis is not available due to high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges which are excluded from these non-GAAP measures.

We define non-GAAP net income as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding: (i) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition and (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement expense and internal investigation, (iv) restructuring expense, and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as our non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by our basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We define non-GAAP gross profit as our GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation and related payroll tax. We define non-GAAP gross margin as our non-GAAP gross profit divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as our GAAP income (loss) from operations excluding (i) stock-based compensation, and related tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition and (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement expense and internal investigation, (iv) restructuring expense, and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define non-GAAP operating margin as our non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by our GAAP revenue. We define non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses excluding (i) stock-based compensation, and related tax, (ii) amortization expense related to acquisition, (iii) non-recurring expenses associated with the litigation settlement expense and internal investigation, (iv) restructuring expense, and related tax, and (v) non-recurring facilities expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net income (loss) excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income and other (income) expense, net, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) provision for income taxes, (v) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax, (vi) litigation settlement and internal investigation expense (vii) restructuring expense, and related tax, and (viii) non-recurring facilities expense.

We have included our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, with a range of high-performance application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain highly available, accelerated and secure. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers globally with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com and @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts, on a GAAP Basis) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Products $ 36,853 $ 39,044 $ 121,920 $ 144,682 Services 23,463 22,781 90,708 87,541 Total revenue 60,316 61,825 212,628 232,223 Cost of revenue: Products 8,301 9,087 29,816 34,066 Services 5,139 4,724 19,065 17,830 Total cost of revenue 13,440 13,811 48,881 51,896 Gross profit 46,876 48,014 163,747 180,327 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 22,618 25,983 92,783 103,214 Research and development 15,257 15,283 61,824 65,157 General and administrative 6,393 9,171 23,704 39,635 Restructuring expense 2,530 — 2,530 — Total operating expenses 46,798 50,437 180,841 208,006 Income (loss) from operations 78 (2,423 ) (17,094 ) (27,679 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (15 ) (30 ) (237 ) (129 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 522 1,267 919 1,273 Total non-operating income (expense), net 507 1,237 682 1,144 Income (loss) before income taxes 585 (1,186 ) (16,412 ) (26,535 ) Provision for income taxes 534 422 1,407 1,082 Net income (loss) $ 51 $ (1,608 ) $ (17,819 ) $ (27,617 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.38 ) Diluted $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 77,147 73,865 76,080 72,882 Diluted 79,248 73,865 76,080 72,882

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 51 $ (1,608 ) $ (17,819 ) $ (27,617 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,332 3,983 16,790 17,038 Amortization expense related to acquisition 253 252 1,012 1,010 Litigation and investigation expense 43 1,465 (1,066 ) 10,496 Restructuring expense and related taxes 2,676 — 2,676 — Non-recurring facilities expense 425 — 425 — Non-GAAP net income $ 7,780 $ 4,092 $ 2,018 $ 927 GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.38 ) Diluted $ — $ (0.02 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.38 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 Amortization expense related to acquisition $ — $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Litigation and investigation expense $ — $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 Restructuring expense and related taxes $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.03 $ — Non-recurring facilities expense $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ — Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 77,147 73,865 76,080 72,882 Diluted 79,248 75,737 78,487 75,222

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data, on a GAAP Basis) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 45,742 40,621 Marketable securities 84,180 87,754 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $52 and $319, respectively 53,566 53,972 Inventory 22,384 17,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,067 14,662 Total current assets 220,939 214,939 Property and equipment, net 7,656 7,262 Goodwill 1,307 1,307 Intangible assets 2,305 3,748 Other non-current assets 41,846 8,620 Total assets $ 274,053 $ 235,876 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,592 8,202 Accrued liabilities 27,756 25,291 Deferred revenue 62,233 63,874 Total current liabilities 97,581 97,367 Deferred revenue, non-current 38,931 34,092 Other non-current liabilities 28,754 534 Total liabilities 165,266 131,993 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; 77,580 and 74,301 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in-capital 398,600 376,272 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 251 (144 ) Accumulated deficit (290,065 ) (272,246 ) Total stockholders' equity 108,787 103,883 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 274,053 $ 235,876

A10 NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands, on a GAAP Basis) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (17,819 ) $ (27,617 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,028 7,880 Stock-based compensation 16,529 17,038 Other non-cash items (274 ) 144 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 530 (6,119 ) Inventory (5,648 ) (1,529 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (452 ) (2,434 ) Accounts payable (621 ) (603 ) Accrued and other liabilities (5,897 ) 3,116 Deferred revenue 3,198 7,331 Other — 99 Net cash used in operating activities (426 ) (2,694 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 32,200 32,720 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 43,525 51,024 Purchases of marketable securities (71,636 ) (86,823 ) Purchase of investment — (1,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,340 ) (2,797 ) Net cash used in investing activities (251 ) (6,876 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity incentive plans 5,798 3,701 Other — (77 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,798 3,624 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,121 (5,946 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 40,621 46,567 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 45,742 $ 40,621

A10 NETWORKS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP gross profit $ 46,876 $ 48,014 $ 163,747 $ 180,327 GAAP gross margin 77.7 % 77.7 % 77.0 % 77.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 466 325 1,592 1,602 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 47,342 $ 48,339 $ 165,339 $ 181,929 Non-GAAP gross margin 78.5 % 78.2 % 77.8 % 78.3 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO TO NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2,018 GAAP total operating expenses $ 46,798 $ 50,437 $ 180,841 $ 208,006 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 3,866 3,658 15,197 15,436 Amortization expense related to acquisition 253 252 1,012 1,010 Litigation and investigation expense 43 1,465 (1,066 ) 10,496 Restructuring expense 2,530 — 2,530 — Non-recurring facilities expense 425 — 425 — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 39,682 $ 45,062 $ 162,743 $ 181,064

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 78 $ (2,423 ) $ (17,094 ) $ (27,679 ) GAAP operating margin 0.1 % (3.9 )% (8.0 )% (11.9 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,332 3,983 16,790 17,038 Amortization expense related to acquisition 253 252 1,012 1,010 Litigation and investigation expense 43 1,465 (1,066 ) 10,496 Restructuring expense 2,530 — 2,530 — Non-recurring facilities expense 425 — 425 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 7,661 $ 3,277 $ 2,597 $ 865 Non-GAAP operating margin 12.7 % 5.3 % 1.2 % 0.4 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income (loss) $ 51 $ (1,608 ) $ (17,819 ) $ (27,617 ) Exclude: Interest expense 15 30 237 129 Exclude: Interest income and other (income) expense, net (522 ) (1,267 ) (919 ) (1,273 ) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,595 1,860 10,028 7,880 Exclude: Provision for income tax expense 534 422 1,407 1,082 EBITDA 2,673 (563 ) (7,066 ) (19,799 ) Exclude: Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax 4,332 3,983 16,790 17,038 Exclude: Litigation settlement and investigation expense 43 1,465 (1,066 ) 10,496 Exclude: Restructuring expense 2,530 — 2,530 — Exclude: Non-recurring facilities expense 425 — 425 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,003 $ 4,885 $ 11,613 $ 7,735

