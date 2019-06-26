Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  A10 Networks Inc    ATEN

A10 NETWORKS INC

(ATEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A10 : and Dell EMC Partner to Deliver 5G Security and Multi-cloud Solutions to Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Author: Chris White

The market opportunity around 5G security and multi-cloud is expanding rapidly. A10 Networks is providing AI-driven network and application security for enterprises and service providers. To help Dell's customers rapidly adopt our software solutions on Dell's hardware, we executed a global reseller agreement to become an Extended Global Technology Partner of Dell. This agreement enables Dell EMC to resell our full product line of multi-cloud and 5G security solutions, including vThunder® Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs), Carrier-Grade Networking (CGN), Convergent Firewall (CFW), SSL Insight (SSLi) and the A10 Harmony® Controller.

'Dell EMC is a recognized leader in the worldwide server market and through this partnership and reseller agreement, we are enabling Dell's customers to adopt our software solutions with industry-leading Dell hardware for their 5G and multi-cloud environments,' said Lee Chen, CEO of A10 Networks.

Customers will have the flexibility and choice to run A10 Networks solutions in a private, hybrid, or public cloud with modern analytics and centralized management necessary for these complex environments. It allows customers to prepare their infrastructures for 5G and multi-cloud demands with security and analytics across multiple points in the network. A10 Networks solutions help automate and empower technical professionals, reducing overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

We are also working with Dell OEM and IoT Solutions to deliver jointly-integrated solutions on Dell hardware for application and security workloads, SSL/TLS offload, SSL/TLS inspection, analytics, and traditional load balancing use cases. More to come on these solutions.

This partnership enhances existing relationships with mutual Dell EMC and A10 Networks channel partners and A10 Networks hopes it will enable growth for new channel partners. The partnership extends worldwide.

A10 Networks products are available today through Dell. However, this agreement does not impose any obligations on Dell to sell A10 Networks products and, based on the information currently available to A10 Networks, it is expected to have a de minimis impact on the company's revenue in the near term.

See more information about A10 Networks' 5G security and multi-cloud solutions.

This announcement also appears on the A10 Networks Blog.

Disclaimer

A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 04:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on A10 NETWORKS INC
12:52aA10 : and Dell EMC Partner to Deliver 5G Security and Multi-cloud Solutions to C..
PU
06/17A10 NETWORKS : ' Latest Thunder Containers & DDoS Protection Solutions Win Grand..
BU
06/13A10 : reiterates commitment to partners with EMEA Partner Summit 2019
AQ
06/12A10 : spotlights partner opportunities in security and multi-cloud
AQ
06/10MEDIA ALERT : A10 Networks Demonstrates Zero-Day Automated DDoS Defense and AI-D..
BU
06/10A10 : Extends Cloud Portfolio with Ultra High-Performance Container-Based Soluti..
AQ
06/10A10 NETWORKS : Extends Cloud Portfolio With Ultra High-Performance Container-Bas..
BU
06/09A10 NETWORKS STUDY : Communications Service Providers Hunger for Better Intellig..
AQ
06/09A10 : study finds service providers want better intelligence to fight DDoS attac..
AQ
06/04A10 NETWORKS STUDY : Communications Service Providers Hunger for Better Intellig..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 239 M
EBIT 2019 3,69 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 512 M
Chart A10 NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations
Tom Constantino CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cochran Secretary, Director, EVP-Legal & Collaboration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS INC7.05%455
ORACLE CORPORATION24.30%171 703
SAP36.68%153 748
INTUIT33.27%61 718
SERVICENOW INC58.66%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.40.06%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About