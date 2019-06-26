A10 : and Dell EMC Partner to Deliver 5G Security and Multi-cloud Solutions to Customers

Author: Chris White

The market opportunity around 5G security and multi-cloud is expanding rapidly. A10 Networks is providing AI-driven network and application security for enterprises and service providers. To help Dell's customers rapidly adopt our software solutions on Dell's hardware, we executed a global reseller agreement to become an Extended Global Technology Partner of Dell. This agreement enables Dell EMC to resell our full product line of multi-cloud and 5G security solutions, including vThunder® Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs), Carrier-Grade Networking (CGN), Convergent Firewall (CFW), SSL Insight (SSLi) and the A10 Harmony® Controller.

'Dell EMC is a recognized leader in the worldwide server market and through this partnership and reseller agreement, we are enabling Dell's customers to adopt our software solutions with industry-leading Dell hardware for their 5G and multi-cloud environments,' said Lee Chen, CEO of A10 Networks.

Customers will have the flexibility and choice to run A10 Networks solutions in a private, hybrid, or public cloud with modern analytics and centralized management necessary for these complex environments. It allows customers to prepare their infrastructures for 5G and multi-cloud demands with security and analytics across multiple points in the network. A10 Networks solutions help automate and empower technical professionals, reducing overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

We are also working with Dell OEM and IoT Solutions to deliver jointly-integrated solutions on Dell hardware for application and security workloads, SSL/TLS offload, SSL/TLS inspection, analytics, and traditional load balancing use cases. More to come on these solutions.

This partnership enhances existing relationships with mutual Dell EMC and A10 Networks channel partners and A10 Networks hopes it will enable growth for new channel partners. The partnership extends worldwide.

A10 Networks products are available today through Dell. However, this agreement does not impose any obligations on Dell to sell A10 Networks products and, based on the information currently available to A10 Networks, it is expected to have a de minimis impact on the company's revenue in the near term.

See more information about A10 Networks' 5G security and multi-cloud solutions.

This announcement also appears on the A10 Networks Blog.