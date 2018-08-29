Log in
A10 : to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

08/29/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN), a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2018, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Management will host a call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing +1-844-792-3728 or +1-412-317-5105.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 and entering the passcode 10123380.

A presentation with management’s prepared remarks on its full second quarter and first half 2018 financial results and supplemental financial information will be posted to the website following the issuance of the company’s second quarter and first half 2018 results press release after U.S. markets close on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. These materials will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, providing a portfolio of high-performance secure application solutions that enable intelligent automation with machine learning to ensure business-critical applications are secure and always available. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers in more than 80 countries with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com and @A10Networks.

The A10 logo, A10 Networks, Thunder and A10 Harmony are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
