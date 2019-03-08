A10 : wins two 2019 InfoSec awards from Cyber Defense Magazine

The Thunder® Convergent Firewall (CFW), which helps mobile service providers future-proof their networks for 5G, received the award for Cutting Edge 5G Security. The Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS), the industry's highest-performance DDoS protection solution, received the award for Best DDoS Protection product. Read more about it.

Cyber Defense Magazine has honored InfoSec innovators for the last seven years. The submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the Information security (InfoSec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking 'What's Next?' so we are looking for next-generation InfoSec solutions. Learn more at https://cyberdefenseawards.com/.