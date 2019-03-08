Log in
A10 : wins two 2019 InfoSec awards from Cyber Defense Magazine

0
03/08/2019

The Thunder® Convergent Firewall (CFW), which helps mobile service providers future-proof their networks for 5G, received the award for Cutting Edge 5G Security. The Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS), the industry's highest-performance DDoS protection solution, received the award for Best DDoS Protection product. Read more about it.
Cyber Defense Magazine has honored InfoSec innovators for the last seven years. The submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the Information security (InfoSec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking 'What's Next?' so we are looking for next-generation InfoSec solutions. Learn more at https://cyberdefenseawards.com/.

Disclaimer

A10 Networks Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 19:09:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 239 M
EBIT 2019 1,49 M
Net income 2019 -20,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 509 M
Chart A10 NETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
A10 Networks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A10 NETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Chen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Kleppe Vice President-Global Operations
Tom Constantino CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Rajkumar Jalan Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cochran Secretary, Director, EVP-Legal & Collaboration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A10 NETWORKS INC10.58%509
ORACLE CORPORATION15.95%188 705
SAP9.65%131 214
INTUIT25.43%63 584
SERVICENOW INC31.07%42 123
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.81%18 006
