Media Alert: A10 Networks to Demonstrate AI-Driven DDoS Protection and Network Security Solutions at InfoSecurity Europe 2019

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is attending the upcoming InfoSecurity Europe event in London, UK. from June 4-6. The largest cybersecurity event in Europe, InfoSecurity Europe is the de-facto knowledge hub for Europe’s information and cyber security community, featuring an interactive exhibition floor with over 400 leading cybersecurity suppliers.

At the event, A10 Networks will demonstrate the latest DDoS defense solutions, with its senior management team discussing the key issues and concerns surrounding the implementation of DDoS defenses within enterprises as they safeguard their environments against multi-vector DDoS attacks.

Visit stand F285 to learn how A10 Networks’ latest product enhancements enable enterprises to increase their speed of response to increasingly sophisticated multi-vector attacks and help them minimize downtime and errors and reduce operating costs.

A10 Networks will be participating in the following session:

Automated Defenses for DDoS – June 6 at 2:30 p.m. GMT

The full event agenda is available on the InfoSecurity Europe website.

