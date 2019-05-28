Log in
Media Alert: A10 Networks to Demonstrate AI-Driven DDoS Protection and Network Security Solutions at InfoSecurity Europe 2019

05/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is attending the upcoming InfoSecurity Europe event in London, UK. from June 4-6. The largest cybersecurity event in Europe, InfoSecurity Europe is the de-facto knowledge hub for Europe’s information and cyber security community, featuring an interactive exhibition floor with over 400 leading cybersecurity suppliers.

At the event, A10 Networks will demonstrate the latest DDoS defense solutions, with its senior management team discussing the key issues and concerns surrounding the implementation of DDoS defenses within enterprises as they safeguard their environments against multi-vector DDoS attacks.

Visit stand F285 to learn how A10 Networks’ latest product enhancements enable enterprises to increase their speed of response to increasingly sophisticated multi-vector attacks and help them minimize downtime and errors and reduce operating costs.

A10 Networks will be participating in the following session:

Automated Defenses for DDoS – June 6 at 2:30 p.m. GMT

The full event agenda is available on the InfoSecurity Europe website.

Follow Us on Social Media

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides Reliable Security Always™, with a range of high-performance application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain highly available, accelerated and secure. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers globally with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com and @A10Networks.

The A10 logo, A10 Networks and Reliable Security Always are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
