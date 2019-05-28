Media Alert: A10 Networks to Demonstrate AI-Driven DDoS Protection and Network Security Solutions at InfoSecurity Europe 2019

A10
Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is attending the upcoming InfoSecurity
Europe event in London, UK. from June 4-6. The largest cybersecurity
event in Europe, InfoSecurity Europe is the de-facto knowledge hub for
Europe’s information and cyber security community, featuring an
interactive exhibition floor with over 400 leading cybersecurity
suppliers.
At the event, A10 Networks will demonstrate the latest DDoS defense
solutions, with its senior management team discussing the key issues and
concerns surrounding the implementation of DDoS defenses within
enterprises as they safeguard their environments against multi-vector
DDoS attacks.
Visit stand F285 to learn how A10 Networks’ latest product enhancements
enable enterprises to increase their speed of response to increasingly
sophisticated multi-vector attacks and help them minimize downtime and
errors and reduce operating costs.
A10 Networks will be participating in the following session:
Automated
Defenses for DDoS – June 6 at 2:30 p.m. GMT
The full event agenda is available on the InfoSecurity
Europe website.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides Reliable Security Always™, with a
range of high-performance application networking solutions that help
organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks
remain highly available, accelerated and secure. Founded in 2004, A10
Networks is based in San Jose, Calif., and serves customers globally
with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com and @A10Networks.
