Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. On August 10, 2018, A10 announced that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. As part of an internal investigation, A10's Audit Committee concluded that certain of the company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements and other financial information should no longer be relied upon and should be restated due to errors in those statements. In addition, A10 said that it expects to report one or more material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to the matter and that its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2017.

A10 Networks Shareholders Have Legal Options

