A2A S p A : 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.

2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.
Milan, 21 November 2019 - The 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A. is detailed below:
25 February 2020: Board of Directors meeting on the preliminary consolidated results for 2019;
19 March 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the 2019 draft annual and consolidated financial statements;
12 May 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the financial reporting at 31 March 2020;
13 May 2020 (possible second convening on 14 May 2020): Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to approve the 2019 financial statements;
30 July 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the half year financial report at 30 June 2020;
12 November 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the financial reporting at 30 September 2020.
A dividend relating to the financial year 2019 may be payable from 20 May 2020, with ex- dividend date 18 May 2020 (record date 19 May 2020).
