A2A S.p.A.

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/21 05:16:58 am
1.752 EUR   +0.17%
04:51aA2A S P A : 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.
PU
11/13A2A S.P.A. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/13A2A S.P.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

A2A S p A : 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.

0
11/21/2019 | 04:51am EST

PRESS RELEASE

2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.

Milan, 21 November 2019 - The 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A. is detailed below:

  • 25 February 2020: Board of Directors meeting on the preliminary consolidated results for 2019;
  • 19 March 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the 2019 draft annual and consolidated financial statements;
  • 12 May 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the financial reporting at 31 March 2020;
  • 13 May 2020 (possible second convening on 14 May 2020): Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to approve the 2019 financial statements;
  • 30 July 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the half year financial report at 30 June 2020;
  • 12 November 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the financial reporting at 30 September 2020.

A dividend relating to the financial year 2019 may be payable from 20 May 2020, with ex- dividend date 18 May 2020 (record date 19 May 2020).

Contacts

A2A - Media Relations

Giuseppe Mariano

Tel. +39-02 7720.4583

ufficiostampa@a2a.eu

www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 09:50:08 UTC
