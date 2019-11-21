A2A S p A : 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.

PRESS RELEASE

2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.

Milan, 21 November 2019 - The 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A. is detailed below:

25 February 2020: Board of Directors meeting on the preliminary consolidated results for 2019;

19 March 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the 2019 draft annual and consolidated financial statements;

12 May 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the financial reporting at 31 March 2020;

13 May 2020 (possible second convening on 14 May 2020): Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to approve the 2019 financial statements;

30 July 2020: Board of Directors meeting to approve the half year financial report at 30 June 2020;