Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  A2A S.p.A.    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:08am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of document publication

Milan, 3 April 2020 - It is noted that

  • the illustrative report with reference to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares;
  • the illustrative report on the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting regulation amendment;
  • the illustrative report on the election of the members and Chairman to the Board of Directors;
  • the illustrative report on the resolution regarding compensation for the members of the Board of Directors;
  • the illustrative report on the election of non-substitute auditors and the Chairman to the Board of Statutory Auditors;
  • the illustrative report on the resolution regarding compensation for the non-

substitute auditors on the Board of Statutory Auditors,

are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it).

Contacts

A2A - Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 08:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on A2A S.P.A.
04:08aA2A S P A : Notice of document publication
PU
03:33aA2A S P A : Notice of the convocation of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 13-1..
PU
03/30A2A S P A : Decisions of the Board of Directors concerning the Ordinary Sharehol..
PU
03/19A2A S.P.A. : Annual results
CO
02/25A2A S P A : Board of Directors presents the preliminary consolidated results for..
PU
01/31A2A S P A : Press release
PU
01/31A2A S P A : Notice of Document Publication
PU
01/27A2A S P A : Foundations laid for the industrial partnership between AEB and A2A
PU
2019Enel joins bidders for Renvico wind assets in Italy, France
RE
2019A2A S P A : 2020 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 530 M
EBIT 2019 631 M
Net income 2019 342 M
Debt 2019 3 158 M
Yield 2019 6,66%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 590 M
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,66  €
Last Close Price 1,15  €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Valerio Camerano Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Valotti Chairman
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Norberto Rosini Independent Director
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.-30.95%3 871
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.49%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-10.36%70 810
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.32%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.20%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-14.95%59 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group