A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

Milan, 3 April 2020 - It is noted that

the illustrative report with reference to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares;

the illustrative report on the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting regulation amendment;

the illustrative report on the election of the members and Chairman to the Board of Directors;

the illustrative report on the resolution regarding compensation for the members of the Board of Directors;

the illustrative report on the election of non-substitute auditors and the Chairman to the Board of Statutory Auditors;

substitute auditors on the Board of Statutory Auditors,

are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu) and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it).

