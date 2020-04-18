A2A S p A : PRESS RELEASE - LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS HAVE BEEN FILED

PRESS RELEASE

LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE BOARD

OF STATUTORY AUDITORS HAVE BEEN FILED

Milan, April 18, 2020 - A2A, with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting called for May 13 and 14, 2020, to resolve - among other things - on the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, announces that the following lists of candidates have been filed:

Board of Directors:

The Municipality of Brescia and the Municipality of Milan put forward the names of the following persons: 1. Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano (candidate for Chairman of the Board of Directors); 2. Giovanni Comboni (candidate for Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors); 3. Renato Mazzoncini ((joinly proposed by the Municipality of Milan and the Municipality of Brescia as the candidate for Chief Executive Officer); 4. Federico Maurizio d'Andrea; 5. Fabio Lavini; 6. Stefania Bariatti; 7. Maria Grazia Speranza; 8. Gaudiana Giusti; 9. Christine Perrotti; 10. Paola Bonomo; 11. Maria Chiara Franceschetti; 12. Alessandro Carlo Alvaro Fracassi; 13. Carmine Trecroci.

A group of A2A minority shareholders consisting of asset management companies and institutional investors put forward the names of the following persons: 1. Vincenzo Cariello; 2. Secondina Giulia Ravera; 3. Luigi De Paoli; 4. Laura Ciambellotti.

Board of Statutory Auditors:

The Municipality of Brescia and the Municipality of Milan put forward the names of the following persons: Acting Auditors: 1. Chiara Segala; 2. Maurizio Leonardo Lombardi; Substitute Auditor: 3. Antonio Passantino.

A group of A2A minority shareholders consisting of asset management companies and institutional investors put forward the names of the following persons: Acting Auditor: 1. Giacinto Gaetano Sarubbi; Substitute Auditor: 2. Patrizia Tettamanzi.

The documentation in relation to the candidates will be made available to the public by 22 April 2020, the deadline for the production of the certifications of ownership of investments.

With regard to the other items on the agenda of the above-mentioned A2A Shareholders' Meeting related to the renewal of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, the shareholders of the Municipality of Brescia and the Municipality of Milan also communicated the following proposals to the Shareholders' Meeting when presenting the lists of candidates for the position of Director and Statutory Auditor of the Company:

to confirm the current compensation established for each Director in 80,000.00 euro gross per year;

to confirm the current compensation established for the Board of Statutory Auditors at 80,000.00 euro gross per year for each Statutory Auditor and 130,000.00 euro gross per year for the Chair of the Board.

