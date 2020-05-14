Log in
A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
Press release - A2A S.P.A.: Board of Directors

05/14/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

A2A S.P.A.: BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, May 14, 2020 - The Board of Directors of A2A S.p.A. appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 13, 2020 met today for the first time under the chairmanship of Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano.

The Board appointed Renato Mazzoncini as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Company.

The Board entrusted the Chairman, in coordination with the Chief Executive Officer, as far as the latter is concerned, with the task of handling institutional relations and related external relations, as well as promoting extraordinary territorial aggregation operations. The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager were granted extensive powers for the ordinary management and for the preparation of proposals for extraordinary operations of the Company.

At the same meeting, the Board also evaluated: (i) that the non-executive directors Stefania Bariatti, Vincenzo Cariello, Luigi De Paoli, Gaudiana Giusti, Christine Perrotti, Secondina Giulia Ravera and Maria Grazia Speranza meet the independence requirements of art.148 TUF and art. 3 of the Corporate Governance Code; (ii) that the non-executive directors Giovanni Comboni - Deputy Chairman and Fabio Lavini meet the independence requirements of art. 148 TUF.

All standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Giacinto Gaetano Sarubbi - Chairman, Maurizio Leonardo Lombardi and Chiara Segala, meet the independence requirements of art. 148 TUF and art. 3 of the Corporate Governance Code.

The Board of Directors also set up the following three committees, appointing their members as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee: Luigi De Paoli (Chairman), Federico Maurizio d'Andrea, Gaudiana Giusti and Christine Perrotti;

Appointments and Remuneration Committee: Secondina Giulia Ravera (Chairman), Stefania Bariatti and Giovanni Comboni;

Sustainability and Territory Committee: Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano (Chairman), Vincenzo Cariello, Fabio Lavini and Maria Grazia Speranza.

Contact information

A2A - Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 18:59:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 530 M
EBIT 2019 631 M
Net income 2019 342 M
Debt 2019 3 158 M
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 984 M
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,49  €
Last Close Price 1,28  €
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Valerio Camerano Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Valotti Chairman
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Norberto Rosini Independent Director
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.-24.97%4 316
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.97%112 632
ENEL S.P.A.-13.11%66 402
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.60%66 309
IBERDROLA1.09%60 552
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.22%60 177
