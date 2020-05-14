PRESS RELEASE

A2A S.P.A.: BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Milan, May 14, 2020 - The Board of Directors of A2A S.p.A. appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 13, 2020 met today for the first time under the chairmanship of Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano.

The Board appointed Renato Mazzoncini as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Company.

The Board entrusted the Chairman, in coordination with the Chief Executive Officer, as far as the latter is concerned, with the task of handling institutional relations and related external relations, as well as promoting extraordinary territorial aggregation operations. The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager were granted extensive powers for the ordinary management and for the preparation of proposals for extraordinary operations of the Company.

At the same meeting, the Board also evaluated: (i) that the non-executive directors Stefania Bariatti, Vincenzo Cariello, Luigi De Paoli, Gaudiana Giusti, Christine Perrotti, Secondina Giulia Ravera and Maria Grazia Speranza meet the independence requirements of art.148 TUF and art. 3 of the Corporate Governance Code; (ii) that the non-executive directors Giovanni Comboni - Deputy Chairman and Fabio Lavini meet the independence requirements of art. 148 TUF.

All standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Giacinto Gaetano Sarubbi - Chairman, Maurizio Leonardo Lombardi and Chiara Segala, meet the independence requirements of art. 148 TUF and art. 3 of the Corporate Governance Code.

The Board of Directors also set up the following three committees, appointing their members as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee: Luigi De Paoli (Chairman), Federico Maurizio d'Andrea, Gaudiana Giusti and Christine Perrotti;

Appointments and Remuneration Committee: Secondina Giulia Ravera (Chairman), Stefania Bariatti and Giovanni Comboni;

Sustainability and Territory Committee: Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano (Chairman), Vincenzo Cariello, Fabio Lavini and Maria Grazia Speranza.

Contact information

