A8 New Media : (1) CASH COMPENSATION IN RESPECT OF NON-FULFILMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE; AND (2) MAJOR DISPOSAL

A8 New Media Group Limited

A8อద᜗ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 800)

(1) CASH COMPENSATION IN RESPECT OF NON-FULFILMENT OF

PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE; AND

(2) MAJOR DISPOSAL -

DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN THE TARGET PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF

EQUITY PURCHASE RIGHT

Reference is made to (i) the 2017 Announcement in relation to the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2017 Acquisitions; (ii) the 2018 March Announcement in relation to the 2018 Acquisitions; and (iii) the 2018 September Announcement in relation to the 2017 Equity Compensation.

NON-FULFILMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE FOR 2018

Based on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Target for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, the Target Group recorded an audited net loss of approximately RMB65,042,000 for 2018 and therefore does not meet the 90% Performance Target for that year, the Group is entitled to compensation by the Founders and/or the Target either by way of Cash Compensation or Equity Compensation at the option of the Group. The Cash Compensation payable by the Founders and/or the Target would amount to approximately RMB118,790,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$139,753,000).

As the Target Group does not meet the 50% Performance Target and the 30M Performance Target for 2018, the Group is also entitled to request the Founders or the Target to purchase all of the equity interests in the Target as transferred to the Group under the 2017 Acquisitions, the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2018 Acquisition (i.e. an aggregate of 23.56%) at the equity purchase price of RMB146,380,434 (equivalent to approximately HK$172,212,000), which is calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2017 Capital Increase Supplemental Agreement, the 2017 Equity Transfer Supplemental Agreement and the 2018 Equity Transfer Supplemental Agreement mentioned above and having taken into account the First Payment.

CASH COMPENSATION AND DISPOSAL PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF EQUITY PURCHASE RIGHT

On 25 March 2019 (after trading hours), Yunhai Qingtian, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued the Exercise Notice to the Founders pursuant to which the Group requested the Founders to compensate the Group with Cash Compensation for the non-fulfilment of the performance guarantee for 2018. By way of the Exercise Notice, the Group also exercised the Equity Purchase Right by requesting the Founders to purchase all of the equity interests in the Target as transferred to the Group under the 2017 Acquisitions, the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2018 Acquisitions (i.e. an aggregate of 23.56%).

The Target is a company established in the PRC with limited liability in 2014. The Target Group is principally engaged in script writing, sale of script, development and production of script into web series, TV series, cinema movies and web movies and its sale and related businesses.

As at the date of this announcement, the Target is owned as to 29.52% by the Group and is classified as an associate of the Group in its financial statements. Immediately after completion of the Disposal, the Target will be owned as to 5.96% by the Group and the Group's investment in the Target will be classified as financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income of the Group in its financial statements.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal pursuant to the exercise of the Equity Purchase Right is more than 25% but less than 75%, the Disposal constitutes a major transaction of the Company and is subject to announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Since no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting if the Company was to convene a general meeting for the approval of the Disposal, written Shareholders' approval may be accepted in lieu of holding a general meeting pursuant to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules. A closely allied group of Shareholders comprising, Mr. Liu Xiaosong, Ever Novel Holdings Limited and Prime Century Technology Limited, which together are beneficially interested in an aggregate of 1,461,633,398 issued Shares, representing approximately 54.12% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, have given written approval in respect of the Disposal. Accordingly, no extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be convened for the purpose of approving the Disposal.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, no Director is required to abstain from voting on the board resolutions in relation to the approval of the Disposal.

A circular containing, among other things, (i) information on the Disposal; (ii) further information on the Target Group; and (iii) other information required under the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 16 April 2019.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 18 December 2017 ("2017 Announcement") in relation to the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2017 Acquisitions; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 13 March 2018 ("2018 March Announcement") in relation to the 2018 Acquisitions; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 3 September 2018 ("2018 September Announcement") in relation to the 2017 Equity Compensation.

THE GROUP'S RIGHTS TO CASH COMPENSATION AND EQUITY PURCHASE

Right to cash compensation under the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2017

Acquisitions

As disclosed in the 2017 Announcement, in accordance with the 2017 Equity Transfer Supplemental Agreement, the Founders have undertaken in favour of the Group that the net profit of the Target Group disregarding non-recurring gains or losses as shown in the consolidated financial statements ("Audited Profits") as audited by the accounting firm as recognised by the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 shall not be less than RMB40 million, RMB60 million and RMB90 million respectively ("Target Profit"). If the Target cannot meet 90% of the Target Profit ("90% Performance Target") for any of the financial years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Founders and/or the Target shall compensate the Group either in cash ("Cash Compensation") or by way of equity interest in the Target ("Equity Compensation") at the option of the Group in the following manner:

(1) the amount of the Cash Compensation for the financial year = (A - B)/A × the aggregate consideration for the 2017 Acquisitions; or

(2) the proportion of the Equity Compensation for the financial year = (A/B × C - C)

Where:

"A" means the Target Profit for the relevant financial year;

"B" means the Audited Profit for the relevant financial year; and

"C" means the aggregate % of the equity interest in the Target transferred to the Group under the 2017 Acquisitions (i.e. 5%).

Similar performance guarantee in respect of the equity interest in the Target acquired by the Group under the 2017 Capital Contribution (i.e. 5%) was also given in favour of the Group under the 2017 Capital Increase Supplemental Agreement.

Right to equity purchase under the 2017 Capital Contribution, the 2017 Acquisitions and the 2018 Acquisitions

The 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2017 Acquisitions

As disclosed in the 2017 Announcement, in accordance with the 2017 Equity Transfer Supplemental Agreement, the Group may request the Founders or the Target to purchase all or part of the equity interest in the Target as transferred to the Group under the 2017 Acquisitions (i.e. 5%) if the Audited Profit for any of the financial years ending 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 is less than 50% of the Target Profit ("50% Performance Target") for that financial year.

The price for the equity purchase shall be the sum of (i) the actual investment amount of the Group in the Target; and (ii) the interest calculated at a simple interest rate of 12% per annum, calculated as:

P = M × (1 + 12% * T)

Where:

"P" means the equity purchase price to which the Group is entitled to receive;

"M" means the consideration paid wholly or partially by the Group under the 2017

Acquisitions attributable to the equity interest in the Target to be repurchased as requested by the Group; and

"T" means the number of days from the date of completion of the 2017 Acquisitions to the date of the exercise notice given by the Group for the equity purchase divided by 365.

The Founders or the Target Group shall complete the equity purchase within 90 business days upon receipt of the exercise notice given by the Group for the equity purchase. If the completion of the equity purchase does not take place within the said 90 business days, the Founders or the Target Group shall be subject to a default interest which shall accrue on the equity purchase price at a rate of 0.05% per day.

Similar right to equity purchase in respect of the equity interest in the Target acquired by the Group under the 2017 Capital Contribution (i.e. 5%) was also given in favour of the Group under the 2017 Capital Increase Supplemental Agreement.

The 2018 Acquisitions

As disclosed in the 2018 March Announcement, in accordance with the 2018 Equity Transfer Supplemental Agreement, the Group may request the Founders or the Target to purchase all or part of the equity interest in the Target as transferred to the Group under the 2018 Acquisitions (i.e. 13.56%) if the Audited Profits for any of the financial years ending 31 December 2018 and 2019 is less than RMB30,000,000 ("30M Performance Target") and RMB45,000,000 respectively.

The price for the equity purchase shall be the sum of (i) the actual investment amount of the Group in the Target; and (ii) the interest calculated at a simple interest rate of 12% per annum, calculated by the formula same as that applicable to the calculation for the equity purchase for the 2017 Acquisitions as provided above, except that all references to the 2017 Acquisitions shall be replaced by the 2018 Acquisitions.

The Founders or the Target Group shall complete the equity purchase within 90 business days upon receipt of the exercise notice given by the Group for the equity purchase. If the completion of the equity purchase does not take place within the said 90 business days, the Founders or the Target Group shall be subject to a default interest which shall accrue on the equity purchase price at a rate of 0.05% per day.

NON-FULFILMENT OF PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE FOR 2018

CASH COMPENSATION AND DISPOSAL PURSUANT TO EXERCISE OF EQUITY PURCHASE RIGHT

On 25 March 2019 (after trading hours), Yunhai Qingtian, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued a notice ("Exercise Notice") to the Founders pursuant to which the Group requested the Founders to compensate the Group with Cash Compensation for the non-fulfilment of the performance guarantee for 2018 as mentioned above. By way of the Exercise Notice, the Group also exercised the Equity Purchase Right by requesting the Founders to purchase all of the equity interests in the Target as transferred to the Group under the 2017 Acquisitions, the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2018 Acquisitions (i.e. an aggregate of 23.56%).

On the same day, in response to the Exercise Notice, the Founders executed an undertaking letter ("Undertaking Letter") in favour of Yunhai Qingtian pursuant to which the Founders have undertaken to the Group to perform its obligations to compensate the Group by way of Cash Compensation and purchase all of the equity interests in the Target as transferred to the Group under the 2017 Acquisitions, the 2017 Capital Contribution and the 2018 Acquisitions (i.e. an aggregate of 23.56%).