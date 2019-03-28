A8 New Media : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A8 New Media Group Limited

A8新媒體集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 800)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

•Revenue of the Group for 2018 amounted to approximately RMB151.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 9.1% as compared with 2017 (2017: approximately RMB139.1 million).

•Loss for 2018 of the Group amounted to approximately RMB90.5 million, as compared with a profit of approximately RMB25.0 million in 2017.

•The profit margin ratio of the Group was approximately 44.7% for 2018, which decreased 3.2 percentage point as compared to that of 2017, while it was approximately 47.9% for 2017.

•Strong balance sheet with cash and bank balance and highly liquid short term assets of approximately RMB601.8 million.

The board of directors (the "Board") of A8 New Media Group Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company, comprising all the independent non-executive Directors.