A8 New Media : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

A8 New Media Group Limited

A8 新媒體集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限公司）

（Stock code 股票代號：800）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

5 June 2019

Dear Shareholder (Note 1 ),

A8 New Media Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication s are available on the Company's website s at www.a8nmg.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, then selecting "Announcements" for the Circular, and viewing them require Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications (Note 2) either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions or in Chinese version only or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveye d to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Hong Kong Share Registrar"), using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (if you post in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is , 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website s at www.a8nmg.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar at a8.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to a8.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

A8 New Media Group Limited

Liu Xiaosong

Chairman & Executive Director

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the registered shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the register of members of the Company. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communications (the "Corporate Communications") of the Company refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ( 附 註 1 )：

A 8 新 媒 體 集 團 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

- 通 函 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知

本公司的本 次公司通 訊文件 中、 英文版本已 上載於本 公司網站 www.a8nmg.com及香港交易所披露 易網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏 覽。請在本公司網 站主頁 按「投 資者關係 」一項， 再在項下選擇 ｢公司公告｣以瀏覽通函，並 使用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開啟或在香港交

易所披露易網站瀏 覽有關文件。

儘管 閣下早前曾 向本公司作出 公司通訊文件 ( 附 註 2)語言版本或 收 取方式的選擇，但仍可 以隨時更 改有關選擇，轉為收取 中、英文印 刷 本、僅收取中文印刷本、僅 收取 英文印刷本或以網 上方式收取，費用全免。如 閣下欲 收取本次 公司通訊文件之印 刷本，請 閣 下填

妥在本函背面的申 請表格(「 申 請表格 」)，並使用申請表格下方的 郵寄標籤寄回（如在香港投 寄）；否則，請貼上 適當的郵票。申請 表 格請寄回本公司經 香港中央證券 登記有限公司（「 香 港證券登 記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大 道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格 亦可於本公司網 站 www.a8nmg.com或香港交易所披露易網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如欲 選擇 有別 於 閣下 所選 擇的 本公 司公 司通 訊文 件之 語言 版本 或收 取方 式， 請以 書面 或以 電郵 方式 a8.ecom@computershare.com.hk送交到本公司經香 港證券登記處，以更改日後收 取公司通訊文 件 之語言版本或收取 方式之選擇。即使 閣下已選擇（或被視為 已 同意 選擇）收取日後公 司通訊文件之 網 上版本，但因任何理由以致在收 取 或閱覽本次公司通 訊文件之網上 版本時出現困難，本公司將在 閣 下提出要求後立即 免費向 閣下 寄上本次公司通訊 文件的印刷本 。

如 閣下對本函內 容有任何疑問 ，請致電本公司電 話查詢熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一 至五（公眾假期除 外）上午 9 時 正 至下午 6 時正或 電 郵 到 a8.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代 表

A 8 新 媒 體 集 團 有 限 公 司

主 席 兼 執 行 董 事

劉 曉 松

謹 啟

二 零 一 九 年 六 月 五 日

附註 1：本函件收件對象為本公司登記股東。該等人士的姓名載列於本公司股東名冊上。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓全部所持有的本公司股份，則無需要理會本函件及其背面的申請表格。

附註 2：本公司公司通訊文件(「公司通訊文件」)指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同 核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)代表委任表格。