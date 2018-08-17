A8 New Media : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the preliminary information currently available from the consolidated management accounts of the Company (which have neither been audited nor reviewed by the auditor of the Company), the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 30% and 200% in each of its revenue and net profit after tax for the Period respectively as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2017. As at the date of this announcement, the specific figures are yet to be confirmed.

The board of directors of the Company ("Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary information currently available from the consolidated management accounts of the Company (which have neither been audited nor reviewed by the auditor of the Company), the Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 30% and 200% in each of its revenue and net profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("Period") respectively as compared to that for the corresponding period in 2017. As at the date of this announcement, the specific figures are yet to be confirmed. The Company recorded unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately RMB55.80 million and unaudited consolidated net profit after tax of approximately RMB10.03 million for the six months ended 30 June 2017.

The increase in the Group's revenue for the Period was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from the game related services of the Group. The increase net profit after tax of the Group for the Period was mainly attributable to the increase in fair value of the Group's rights to performance guarantee and equity repurchase ("Fair Value Increase") as provided for in the equity transfer supplemental agreement and capital increase supplemental agreement in relation to the Group's investment in 藍藍藍藍影視傳媒（天津）有限公司 (Lanlanlanlan Film & Television Media (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.)(the English name is for identification purposes only)("Lanlanlanlan Film & Television"). Further details of the Group's investment in Lanlanlanlan Film & Television are disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 18 December 2017 and 13 March 2018. The Fair Value Increase is non-cash in nature.

As the Group is still in the process of preparing and finalising the unaudited consolidated financial results for the Period, the information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the Company based on the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company. It is not based on any data or information being audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company. There may be adjustments following further review and finalisation of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company by the Board.

Financial information and other details of the Group for the Period will be disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Group which is expected to be published in August 2018.

