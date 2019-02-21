Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AA    AA.   GB00BMSKPJ95

AA

(AA.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/21 03:05:00 am
92.46 GBp   +0.83%
02:28aAA : Bond Purchase Programme
PU
02/18AA : Additional Listing
PU
02/12AA : Pre-close trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AA : Bond Purchase Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 02:28am EST

AA PLC

(the Company)

The Company announces a bond purchase programme of up to £20m

The following release was issued to the Irish Stock Exchange this morning by the Company:

FOR DISTRIBUTION ONLY OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES TO PERSONS OTHER THAN 'U.S. PERSONS' (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED). NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The Company announced today that as part of its commitment to proactive debt management, it has authorised a purchase programme (the Purchase Programme) of up to £20m to be managed by Peel Hunt LLP, through which the Company intends to purchase, through open market purchases or private transactions, 5.500% Class B2 Secured Notes due 2043 (the Notes) issued by AA Bond Co Limited (the Issuer).

The Company will decide in its sole discretion whether to purchase any Notes.

The Company intends for the Purchase Programme to be conducted in tranches, the first of which remains open between 10:00 a.m., London time, on 21 February 2019 and 3:00 p.m., London time, on Wednesday, 27th February 2019 (the Purchase Period). However, the Purchase Period is subject to change and may be extended, amended or terminated by the Company in its sole discretion.

Noteholders wishing to offer their Notes for purchase by the Company should contact Peel Hunt LLP. Noteholders that do not have an account with Peel Hunt LLP and wish to sell any Notes may do so through the broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company, other financial institution or other custodian that it customarily uses, which has an account with Peel Hunt LLP. Such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company, other financial institution or other custodian must contact Peel Hunt LLP at any time during the Purchase Period.

The Company is not under any obligation to accept any Notes offered for purchase.

DISCLAIMER This announcement contains important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made. If any noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to sell such Notes. None of the Company, the Issuer or Peel Hunt makes any recommendation as to whether noteholders should sell their Notes.

Enquiries

Peel Hunt

Sales: Patrick King, patrick.king@peelhunt.com+44 20 3597 8622

Debt Capital Markets: Stuart Galvin, stuart.galvin@peelhunt.com+44 20 7418 8975

Investors

Zeeshan Maqbool +44 20 7395 7303

Media: Finsbury +44 20 7251 3801

Jenny Davey

Philip Walters

Disclaimer

AA plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 07:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AA
02:28aAA : Bond Purchase Programme
PU
02/18AA : Additional Listing
PU
02/12AA : Pre-close trading update
PU
02/07AA : wins Lloyds Banking Group contract
PU
01/18AA : Sir John Kingman questioned on the future of audit
AQ
2018AA : More than 99% of drivers say they drive more than 20 miles from home
PU
2018AA : extends major relationship with Volkswagen Group
PU
2018AA : team win Europe-wide customer service award
PU
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sterling rally hurts FTSE as Brexit and growth anxieties..
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Aston Martin set for promotion to FTSE 250 just months a..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 963 M
EBIT 2019 263 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 2 722 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
P/E ratio 2020 7,27
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart AA
Duration : Period :
AA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,19  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Breakwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edmund King President
John Leslie Leach Chairman
Martin Andrew Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ollie Holden Chief information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AA24.00%733
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL6.78%7 779
HOMESERVE PLC11.96%4 200
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-25.01%1 932
BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC34.77%1 444
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-0.34%1 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.