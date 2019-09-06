AA : Committee Changes

6 September 2019
AA plc
(the 'Company')
Committee Changes
AA plc announces the following changes to the membership of its Committees, with effect from 6 September 2019.
Andrew Blowers, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed a member of the Risk Committee and has ceased to be a member of the Remuneration Committee.
Mark Brooker, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee and has ceased to be a member of the Risk Committee.
Following the changes noted above, the memberships of the Risk and Remuneration Committees are as follows:
|
Risk Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Cathryn Riley (Chair)
|
Suzi Williams (Chair)
|
Steve Barber
|
Steve Barber
|
Andrew Blowers
|
Mark Brooker
|
Suzi Williams
|
For further enquiries, please contact:
|
Investors:
|
Zeeshan Maqbool, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7395 7303
Zeeshan.Maqbool@TheAA.com
|
Media: FTI Consulting
|
Alex Le May
John Waples
Nick Hasell
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1340
