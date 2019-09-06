AA : Committee Changes

6 September 2019

AA plc

(the 'Company')

Committee Changes

AA plc announces the following changes to the membership of its Committees, with effect from 6 September 2019.

Andrew Blowers, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed a member of the Risk Committee and has ceased to be a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Mark Brooker, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee and has ceased to be a member of the Risk Committee.

Following the changes noted above, the memberships of the Risk and Remuneration Committees are as follows:

Risk Committee Remuneration Committee Cathryn Riley (Chair) Suzi Williams (Chair) Steve Barber Steve Barber Andrew Blowers Mark Brooker Suzi Williams

For further enquiries, please contact:

