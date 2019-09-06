Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AA    AA.   GB00BMSKPJ95

AA

(AA.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 10:56:37 am
56.475 GBp   -1.44%
10:27aAA : Committee Changes
PU
08/27AA : Director Declaration
PU
08/08AA : Pre-close trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AA : Committee Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:27am EDT

6 September 2019

AA plc

(the 'Company')

Committee Changes

AA plc announces the following changes to the membership of its Committees, with effect from 6 September 2019.

Andrew Blowers, Senior Independent Director, has been appointed a member of the Risk Committee and has ceased to be a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Mark Brooker, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee and has ceased to be a member of the Risk Committee.

Following the changes noted above, the memberships of the Risk and Remuneration Committees are as follows:

Risk Committee

Remuneration Committee

Cathryn Riley (Chair)

Suzi Williams (Chair)

Steve Barber

Steve Barber

Andrew Blowers

Mark Brooker

Suzi Williams

For further enquiries, please contact:

Investors:

Zeeshan Maqbool, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Tel: +44 (0)20 7395 7303

Zeeshan.Maqbool@TheAA.com

Media: FTI Consulting

Alex Le May

John Waples

Nick Hasell

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1340

AA plc is listed on the London Stock ExchangeRegistered Office: Fanum House, Basing View, Basingstoke, Hampshire, RG21 4EA

Registered in England & Wales number: 05149111Legal Entity Identifier number: 213800DTPE4O5OI17349

Disclaimer

AA plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AA
10:27aAA : Committee Changes
PU
08/27AA : Director Declaration
PU
08/08AA : Pre-close trading update
PU
07/01AA : Differences AA plc v Intermediate Jan 19
PU
05/20AA : Product Innovation Day
PU
04/11AA : Dividend Declaration
PU
04/03AA : wins breakdown assistance contract with Admiral
PU
03/29AA PLC : annual earnings release
02/28AA : Update on bond purchase programme of up to £20m
PU
02/21AA : Bond Purchase Programme
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 984 M
EBIT 2020 255 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 2 651 M
Yield 2020 3,49%
P/E ratio 2020 4,70x
P/E ratio 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
EV / Sales2021 2,92x
Capitalization 352 M
Chart AA
Duration : Period :
AA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 109,29  GBp
Last Close Price 57,30  GBp
Spread / Highest target 249%
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Breakwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edmund King President
John Leslie Leach Chairman
Martin Andrew Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ollie Holden Chief information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AA-23.60%435
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL15.87%8 507
HOMESERVE PLC32.41%4 731
FRONTDOOR INC97.75%4 454
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.97%2 154
K-BRO LINEN INC15.94%307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group