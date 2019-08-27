Log in
AA : Director Declaration

08/27/2019 | 09:31am EDT

AA plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800DTPE4O5OI17349

Date: 27 August 2019

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules, AA plc announces that Steve Barber, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has advised that he has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Intu Properties plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 9 September 2019.

For further enquiries please contact:

+44 20 7395 7437
Nadia Hoosen, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

AA plc published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:30:01 UTC
