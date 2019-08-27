AA : Director Declaration

AA plc (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800DTPE4O5OI17349
Date: 27 August 2019
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules, AA plc announces that Steve Barber, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has advised that he has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Intu Properties plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 9 September 2019.
For further enquiries please contact:
+44 20 7395 7437
Nadia Hoosen, General Counsel and Company Secretary
