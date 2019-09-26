Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AA    AA.   GB00BMSKPJ95

AA

(AA.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/26 06:46:10 am
62.55 GBp   -3.32%
06:23aAA : Partnership with Uber
PU
09/06AA : Committee Changes
PU
08/27AA : Director Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AA : Partnership with Uber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:23am EDT

26 September 2019

AA plc

AA launches cutting-edge partnership with Uber for roadside and Service Maintenance and Repair

- MOTs, repairs and maintenance for Uber drivers will use AA Service Maintenance and Repair (SMR) platform and capabilities

- Uber drivers in 40 UK cities will also have access to the AA roadside assistance

- Technology at the heart of the partnership - AA deep integration into the Uber app

As discussed at the recent half year results presentation, SMR will become an increasing area of focus for the AA. The SMR market plays a key role in addressing a driver's planned and unplanned needs and represents a significant opportunity for the AA to grow new revenue streams without incurring substantial capital expenditure.

The AA and Uber have today launched a new three-year partnership, enabling more than 65,000 licensed private-hire drivers in 40 UK cities, access to award-winning breakdown cover* as well as the opportunity to book discounted services, maintenance and repairs (SMR) in over 1,000 garages through the AA's SMR Platform also leveraging the recent acquisition Prestige capabilities and expertise .

The AA has successfully integrated Prestige and its proprietary UNITY system into our new technical services business and the AA approved Garage network of over 1,000 garages, with the aim of providing a nationwide service for the automotive industry and UK drivers to help with issues such as: vehicle recall campaigns, SMR and onsite technical support for our OEM partners

As well as providing access to service, repairs and maintenance, the Uber partnership is completely digital as drivers will make all requests for assistance through their existing Uber Driver app. This is part of a new Uber Pro loyalty programme, which recognises drivers for their commitment and high-quality service.

This deal is a first for the AA in combining roadside assistance with vehicle servicing and underpins its intention to digitalise its offering to businesses and customers. It is also a reflection of the AA's key strategic direction, putting service innovation and data at the heart of what we do;

• Creating industry leading, cutting-edge B2B partnerships

• Delivering world class customer service

• Investing more than any other provider in technology and people

• Developing connected and integrated Roadside propositions and new data services

• Enhancing our leading position as the B2B partner of choice.

Simon Breakwell, AA Chief Executive Officer says:

'The AA is putting Service and Innovation at the heart of what we do. This unique cutting-edge partnership combines those two elements.

'Our partnership with Uber goes beyond our core breakdown offering and into whole vehicle cover with a comprehensive service, maintenance and repair package for Uber drivers.

'We are making significant progress on our strategic plan and are building operational momentum across the AA, including our strategic partnership with Admiral as well as the launch of Smart Breakdown in Q4. The Uber partnership gives us more momentum.'

Enquiries

Investors

Zeeshan Maqbool

+44 20 7395 7303

Media: FTI Consulting

Alex Le May

John Waples

Nick Hasell

+44 20 3727 1340

Disclaimer

AA plc published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AA
06:23aAA : Partnership with Uber
PU
09/06AA : Committee Changes
PU
08/27AA : Director Declaration
PU
08/08AA : Pre-close trading update
PU
07/01AA : Differences AA plc v Intermediate Jan 19
PU
05/20AA : Product Innovation Day
PU
04/11AA : Dividend Declaration
PU
04/03AA : wins breakdown assistance contract with Admiral
PU
03/29AA PLC : annual earnings release
02/28AA : Update on bond purchase programme of up to £20m
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 995 M
EBIT 2020 258 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 2 657 M
Yield 2020 3,09%
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,93x
Capitalization 398 M
Chart AA
Duration : Period :
AA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 106,43  GBp
Last Close Price 64,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Breakwell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edmund King President
John Leslie Leach Chairman
Mark William Strickland Chief Financial Officer
Ollie Holden Chief information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AA-13.73%492
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL16.87%8 648
HOMESERVE PLC32.52%4 748
FRONTDOOR INC95.49%4 403
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.41%2 456
K-BRO LINEN INC10.20%291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group