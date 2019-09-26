AA : Partnership with Uber

26 September 2019

AA plc

AA launches cutting-edge partnership with Uber for roadside and Service Maintenance and Repair

- MOTs, repairs and maintenance for Uber drivers will use AA Service Maintenance and Repair (SMR) platform and capabilities

- Uber drivers in 40 UK cities will also have access to the AA roadside assistance

- Technology at the heart of the partnership - AA deep integration into the Uber app

As discussed at the recent half year results presentation, SMR will become an increasing area of focus for the AA. The SMR market plays a key role in addressing a driver's planned and unplanned needs and represents a significant opportunity for the AA to grow new revenue streams without incurring substantial capital expenditure.

The AA and Uber have today launched a new three-year partnership, enabling more than 65,000 licensed private-hire drivers in 40 UK cities, access to award-winning breakdown cover* as well as the opportunity to book discounted services, maintenance and repairs (SMR) in over 1,000 garages through the AA's SMR Platform also leveraging the recent acquisition Prestige capabilities and expertise .

The AA has successfully integrated Prestige and its proprietary UNITY system into our new technical services business and the AA approved Garage network of over 1,000 garages, with the aim of providing a nationwide service for the automotive industry and UK drivers to help with issues such as: vehicle recall campaigns, SMR and onsite technical support for our OEM partners

As well as providing access to service, repairs and maintenance, the Uber partnership is completely digital as drivers will make all requests for assistance through their existing Uber Driver app. This is part of a new Uber Pro loyalty programme, which recognises drivers for their commitment and high-quality service.

This deal is a first for the AA in combining roadside assistance with vehicle servicing and underpins its intention to digitalise its offering to businesses and customers. It is also a reflection of the AA's key strategic direction, putting service innovation and data at the heart of what we do;

• Creating industry leading, cutting-edge B2B partnerships

• Delivering world class customer service

• Investing more than any other provider in technology and people

• Developing connected and integrated Roadside propositions and new data services

• Enhancing our leading position as the B2B partner of choice.

Simon Breakwell, AA Chief Executive Officer says:

'The AA is putting Service and Innovation at the heart of what we do. This unique cutting-edge partnership combines those two elements.

'Our partnership with Uber goes beyond our core breakdown offering and into whole vehicle cover with a comprehensive service, maintenance and repair package for Uber drivers.

'We are making significant progress on our strategic plan and are building operational momentum across the AA, including our strategic partnership with Admiral as well as the launch of Smart Breakdown in Q4. The Uber partnership gives us more momentum.'

Enquiries