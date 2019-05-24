Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AAC Holdings Inc    AAC

AAC HOLDINGS INC

(AAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AAC : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of AAC Holdings, Inc. (“AAC Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AAC) investors who purchased securities between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 16, 2019, the Company announced that certain financial statements for fiscal 2017 and 2018 could no longer be relied upon. The Company disclosed that these financial statements would be restated to reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue.

On this news, shares of AAC Holdings fell $0.40 per share or over 18% to close at $1.74 per share on April 16, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures was inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (2) the Company consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (3) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring the Company to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AAC Holdings securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAC HOLDINGS INC
07:45pAAC : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
05/23DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/20AAC : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc.
PR
05/20FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
05/20IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
05/17Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
05/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/17AAC HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
05/17The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AA..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 15,3 M
Net income 2019 -18,1 M
Debt 2019 411 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 32,9 M
Chart AAC HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
AAC Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAC HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael T. Cartwright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Nanko President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew W. McWilliams Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas W. Doub Chief Clinical & Compliance Officer
Darrell S. Freeman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC HOLDINGS INC-7.14%33
FRESENIUS11.54%29 418
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 767
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%12 206
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 222
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED20.68%9 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About