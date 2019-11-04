Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  AAC Holdings, Inc.    AACH

AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

(AACH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Addiction Centers Launches Social Media Campaign to Encourage Veterans to Seek Help and Gives Away 30 Days of Free Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:03am EST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom from addiction is possible. That’s the message American Addiction Centers (AAC) will spread this Veterans Day in hopes of encouraging more veterans to seek help. Studies indicate that one in 10 veterans has been diagnosed with a substance use disorder. However, AAC believes there may be even more of our nation’s heroes who are hesitant to come forward. Through its social media campaign, launching on November 11, AAC is on a mission to get more veterans into treatment. To kick off the campaign, AAC will provide 30 days of free inpatient care to 10 members of the armed forces.

Beginning at 12 p.m. EST on the holiday, veterans who call the veterans hotline at (888) 902-VETS could be eligible for care. AAC will also have a dedicated resource page on its website at americanaddictioncenters.org/vets.

“We’ve made it an annual tradition to provide free care on Veterans Day as our way of giving back to those who have sacrificed for our nation’s freedom,”  said Michael Cartwright, CEO of American Addiction Centers. “However, our commitment to veterans is year round, from our Salute to Recovery treatment programs at Desert Hope and Recovery First to our recruitment initiative to establish a staff comprised of 25% veterans.”

American Addiction Centers chief of staff, Dan Cerrillo, is one of those staff members. The Navy SEAL veteran is sharing his personal experiences with addiction in a live Q & A on Facebook at 6 p.m. EST on Veterans Day. Other military veterans on AAC’s staff will also be sharing their stories throughout the week.

“I’ve lost over 100 guys in my peer group alone,” said Cerrillo. “For some, it was on the battlefield, but for far too many of them it happened back at home. They succumbed to substance use and suicide. That’s one of the reasons I joined AAC because I didn’t want to see another veteran suffer under my watch. I’m now on a mission to get as many veterans help as possible.”

About American Addiction Centers
American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
Office: (615) 727-8407
Cell: (615) 587-7728
JSutton@ContactAAC.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAC HOLDINGS, INC.
11:17aGreenhouse Treatment Center Now Offers Program for Recovering Licensed Profe..
GL
11:03aAmerican Addiction Centers Launches Social Media Campaign to Encourage Vetera..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M
Chart AAC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AAC Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,41  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael T. Cartwright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew W. McWilliams Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jerry D. Bostelman Independent Director
Lucius E. Burch Independent Director
Chris Chi Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%10
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA12.73%29 723
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%18 462
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 641
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 846
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.81.89%10 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group