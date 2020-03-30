Log in
AAC Holdings, Inc.

AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

(AACH)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Desert Hope Treatment Center Makes Treatment Easier to Access During COVID-19 Pandemic with New Telehealth Service

03/30/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Desert Hope Treatment Center is giving those struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction a convenient and safe way to access critical addiction treatment services. Starting March 30, the treatment provider will offer all of its outpatient services via telehealth. This includes individual psychiatry sessions, psychoeducational and therapy groups, case management and family sessions.

To learn more about the new service, call 866-344-3912 or visit https://deserthopetreatment.com/las-vegas-program/telehealth-rehabilitation/.

“Our number one goal is to save lives and to give support to current and former patients in early recovery who may be at risk for relapse in the midst of this pandemic,” said Derek Price, Desert Hope CEO. “During this time, some in recovery may be experiencing stress, anxiety and isolation, which are all triggers for relapse. We also don’t want the fear of catching COVID-19 or childcare concerns to stop them from seeking lifesaving care at this time when our nation is still facing an addiction crisis.”

Desert Hope’s telehealth services will be offered through a confidential, HIPAA compliant video conferencing service. Patients will receive a personalized access code that they can use throughout the course of treatment from the comfort of home. Currently, more than half of Desert Hope’s patients utilize outpatient services. For most people, after medical detox and residential treatment they transition to outpatient services, which is the longest stretch of care and can last 30 days or more.

Some of the topics covered in outpatient care can include:

  • Relapse prevention
  • Managing cravings
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Anger management
  • Working through social isolation
  • Spirituality
  • Family roles

Desert Hope’s parent company, American Addiction Centers, is also offering free virtual support meetings for the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of every week.

“We live in a virtual world these days and it’s important addiction treatment providers also embrace the technology,” said Price. “We know that consistent care is essential to achieve long-term sobriety and that’s what telehealth offers our patients. Our patients can trust that the curriculum is the same and our commitment to clinical excellence hasn’t wavered. This is just a new way for us to ensure our patients have the best possible outcomes even in the midst of this pandemic.”

About Desert Hope Treatment Center
Desert Hope Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) family of treatment centers. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.DesertHopeTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications
Office: 615-727-8407
Cell: 615-587-7728
Jsutton@ContactAAC.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. McWilliams Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Cartwright Chairman
Jerry D. Bostelman Independent Director
Lucius E. Burch Independent Director
Bob Nash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC HOLDINGS, INC.-53.32%6
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.50%21 554
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.97%16 948
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD2.29%10 746
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%9 276
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-28.80%6 543
