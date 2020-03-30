Log in
AAC Holdings, Inc.

AAC HOLDINGS, INC.

(AACH)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenhouse Treatment Center's New Telehealth Service Allows Patients to Get Treatment at Home

03/30/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients receiving outpatient services at Greenhouse Treatment Center no longer have to travel to receive care. The treatment provider is now offering telehealth services for individual and group therapy sessions. Greenhouse is also hosting its family weekend virtually, a bi-monthly event for the loved ones of those receiving inpatient care. Family members will now be able to participate in virtual classes designed to educate them on how to support their loved one in recovery.

“With our community under a shelter-in-place order, we wanted to remove any barrier that would prevent our patients from continuing to seek care,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Telehealth allows us to provide critical addiction treatment services in the safest way possible to our patients who live in the community and also limits exposure to other patients who require a higher level of care and our staff.”

The telehealth services will be offered through a confidential, HIPAA compliant video conferencing service. For more information, visit Greenhouse’s website.

“Those in early recovery need our support during this pandemic,” said Harrell. “Relapse is a serious concern when many are dealing with stress, anxiety and isolation. We are also seeing people who have never sought treatment before reaching out for help. We are committed to serving our patients and being a lifeline during these challenging times.”

Greenhouse’s parent company, American Addiction Centers, is also offering free virtual support meetings for the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of every week for those who need encouragement and a supportive community.

About Greenhouse Treatment Center
Greenhouse Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) family of treatment centers. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.GreenhouseTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
Cell: (615) 587-7728
jsutton@contactaac.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew W. McWilliams Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Cartwright Chairman
Jerry D. Bostelman Independent Director
Lucius E. Burch Independent Director
Bob Nash Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC HOLDINGS, INC.-53.32%6
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.50%21 554
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.97%16 948
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD2.29%10 746
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%9 276
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-28.80%6 543
