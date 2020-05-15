AAC Technologies' 1Q Net Profit Slumps on Production Shutdown

By Yifan Wang



AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (2018.HK) said first-quarter net profit slumped 88% as the coronavirus pandemic shut down production and sharply inflated costs.

Net profit for the January-to-March period fell to 52.7 million yuan ($7.4 million) from CNY431.9 million a year earlier, the smartphone component maker said Friday.

Revenue fell 5.1% to CNY3.56 billion, mainly dragged by a 24% drop in revenue from its acoustics business.

The net profit decline outpaced the drop in rvenue because of a significantly lower net profit margin, which fell 10.0 percentage points from a year earlier to 1.5%.

The severely weakened profitability was a result of most factories shutting down to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

Additional spending on masks and other pandemic-prevention measures further increased costs when production resumed, it said.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com