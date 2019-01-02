Log in
News

AAC Technologies : Appoints Mr. Peng Zhiyuan and Mr. Zhang Hongjiang as INEDs

01/02/2019 | 02:34am CET

AAC Technologies Appoints Mr. Peng Zhiyuan and

Mr. Zhang Hongjiang as INEDs

(2 January 2019 - Hong Kong) AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ('AAC Technologies' or 'the Company'; HKEX: 2018) announced that, Mr. Peng Zhiyuan and Mr. Zhang Hongjiang have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors of the Company ('INED(s)') with effect from 1 January 2019.

Mr. Peng Zhiyuan is currently the Global Strategy Officer for Sands Capital Management. Mr. Peng has over twenty years of experience in corporate finance and management. Prior to joining Sands Capital Management, Mr. Peng was the founder and chief executive officer of a start-up company in Virginia in innovative eco-friendly technology applications. Previously, he served as managing director in the Securities Division and the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, and held different positions in various multi-national financial institutions

Mr. Zhang Hongjiang is currently a venture partner of Source Code Capital and an Advisor to ByteDance Ltd, both appointed in 2016. In 2018, he was appointed as a Senior Advisor to The Carlyle Group's Asian private equity platform. Mr. Zhanghas also been an independent director of Huami Corp (NYSE: HMI) and an independent non-executive director of BabyTree Group (HKEX: 1761) since 2018, and an independent director of 神州數碼集團股份有限公司(SZSE: 000034.SZ) since 2017].

Mr. Zhang was the former chief executive officer and an executive director of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (HKSE: 3888), and a former chief executive officer and director at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. Besides, Mr. Zhang was a former directorof several listed technology companies in US. Prior to that, Mr. Zhang served as the chief technology officer at Microsoft Asia R&D Group. He also worked at Microsoft Research Asia, where he served as assistant managing director and was appointed as one of the first 10 Microsoft Distinguished Scientists in 2010.

The Company believes that, with their extensive experience and professional knowledge, Mr. Peng and Mr. Zhang will bring invaluable contributions to the Company. The Company welcomes them and looks forward to working with them.

Disclaimer

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:33:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
