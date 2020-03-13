AAC Technologies : Date of Board Meeting

Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/11
49.9 HKD   -2.54%
03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2018)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

On behalf of the Board

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

Mok Joe Kuen Richard

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2018)

The directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Pan Benjamin Zhengmin

Mr. Mok Joe Kuen Richard

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Koh Boon Hwee

Mr. Au Siu Cheung Albert

Mr. Zhang Hongjiang

Mr. Poon Chung Yin Joseph

Mr. Kwok Lam Kwong Larry

Mr. Peng Zhiyuan

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Wu Ingrid Chun Yuan

Disclaimer

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:07 UTC
