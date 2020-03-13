AAC Technologies : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2018)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020