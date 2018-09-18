Log in
AAC Technologies : Included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for The Fifth Consecutive Year

09/18/2018

(17 September 2018- Hong Kong) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ('AAC Technologies' or 'the Company;' HKEX: 2018), a world-leading miniature technologies solutions provider, has again been included as one of the 30 constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index ('HSSUS') with effect from 10 September 2018. This isthe fifthconsecutive year AAC Technologies has been selected in HSSUS.

HSSUS includes Hong Kong-listed companies that perform well with respect to corporate sustainability. Constituent selection includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by an independent and professional assessment body. HSSUS is a benchmark for index funds that adopt a corporate sustainability theme.

Sustainable development is one of AAC Technologies' core values. The Company believes that this will help to achieve sustainable business growth. The Company integrates sustainability into its operations, measuring and managing the risks associated with environmental, social and governance. Going forward, it will continue to uphold this important value.

Disclaimer

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:07:04 UTC
