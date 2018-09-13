Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Aac Technologies Holdings Inc    2018   KYG2953R1149

AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC (2018)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AAC Technologies : Named as One of “Asia’s Fab 50 Companies” by Forbes for the 3rd Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:53am CEST

(10 September 2018- Hong Kong) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ('AAC Technologies' or 'the Company;' HKEX: 02018) has been named as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes again in 2018, the third consecutive year that the company has earned the title.

In compiling the roster of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies,' Forbes aims to highlight well-managed entrepreneurial enterprises: naming an honor roll of high-performing blue chips, Asia's 'best of the best.'

With its commitment in innovation and investment in R&D, AAC Technologies has built a portfolio of advanced technology platforms. As a world-leading total solutions provider, the Company utilizes the latest miniaturized technology components across acoustic, haptic and precision components, MEMS components and optics. As one of the top few companies who have consistently reinvested significant resources on R&D to build sustained technology roadmaps, its average R&D investment accounted for 7-8% of annual revenue. It has set up 15 R&D centers in the United States, Denmark, Finland, Singapore, Japan and South Korea and collaborates with many prominent universities and research institutions such as Stanford University, National University of Singapore Research Institute (Semiconductor), Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing University. Leveraging the established research and technology platforms, it owns over 2,800 patents and over 2,100 patents are pending approval, covering core technologies in electronic products, successfully demonstrating its proprietary capabilities.

AAC Technologies has successful track record in continuously upgrading technological platforms and creating new designs. The Company has achieved outstanding financial performances throughout the years: Recapping historical financial reports, annual revenue achieved a CAGR of 30% for 15 years, reaching RMB21.1 billion in 2017, more than 50 times that of 2003. Also, its gross profit margin stood at over 40% for many years, and its net profit at RMB5.3 billion made it one of the top-performing companies among its Chinese peers. AAC Technologies was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index since 2016, and its market capitalization is about RMB100 billion, a growth of about 30 times over its IPO in 2003.

Disclaimer

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 03:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
05:53aAAC TECHNOLOGIES : Named as One of “Asia’s Fab 50 Companies” b..
PU
09/12CARS, PIGS AND HANDSET PARTS : Three Firms Show Troubles For Chinese Stocks
DJ
09/10AAC TECHNOLOGIES : Named as One of "Asia's Fab 50 Companies" by Forbes for the 3..
AQ
09/10Trump's Apple Tweet Takes a Bite Out of Asian Suppliers -- Update
DJ
09/10Trump's Apple Tweet Takes a Bite Out of Asian Suppliers
DJ
09/07AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/05HSI opens down 184 pts at 27,789; H-share -55 pts at 10,834
AQ
08/22AAC TECHNOLOGIES : 1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciati..
PU
08/22AAC TECHNOLOGIES : Results Presentation
PU
08/22AAC TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Results Announcement for the six months ended 30 June
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23AAC Technologies Holdings Inc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/28AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/02JPMorgan lowers iPhone X production estimate to 15M in Q1 
2017Apple suppliers' shares fall across Asia 
2017How To Invest In China's New High-Tech Economy 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 22 681 M
EBIT 2018 6 089 M
Net income 2018 5 399 M
Debt 2018 1 454 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 15,62
P/E ratio 2019 12,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,70x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 82 486 M
Chart AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Aac Technologies Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 98,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Min Pan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Hwee Koh Chairman
Jack Duan Chief Operating Officer
Chun Yuan Wu Non-Executive Director
Joe Kuen Mok Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-44.43%12 007
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%43 697
AMPHENOL10.15%29 047
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%9 727
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%8 720
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%6 062
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.