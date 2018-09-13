AAC Technologies : Named as One of “Asia’s Fab 50 Companies” by Forbes for the 3rd Consecutive Year

(10 September 2018- Hong Kong) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ('AAC Technologies' or 'the Company;' HKEX: 02018) has been named as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes again in 2018, the third consecutive year that the company has earned the title.

In compiling the roster of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies,' Forbes aims to highlight well-managed entrepreneurial enterprises: naming an honor roll of high-performing blue chips, Asia's 'best of the best.'

With its commitment in innovation and investment in R&D, AAC Technologies has built a portfolio of advanced technology platforms. As a world-leading total solutions provider, the Company utilizes the latest miniaturized technology components across acoustic, haptic and precision components, MEMS components and optics. As one of the top few companies who have consistently reinvested significant resources on R&D to build sustained technology roadmaps, its average R&D investment accounted for 7-8% of annual revenue. It has set up 15 R&D centers in the United States, Denmark, Finland, Singapore, Japan and South Korea and collaborates with many prominent universities and research institutions such as Stanford University, National University of Singapore Research Institute (Semiconductor), Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing University. Leveraging the established research and technology platforms, it owns over 2,800 patents and over 2,100 patents are pending approval, covering core technologies in electronic products, successfully demonstrating its proprietary capabilities.

AAC Technologies has successful track record in continuously upgrading technological platforms and creating new designs. The Company has achieved outstanding financial performances throughout the years: Recapping historical financial reports, annual revenue achieved a CAGR of 30% for 15 years, reaching RMB21.1 billion in 2017, more than 50 times that of 2003. Also, its gross profit margin stood at over 40% for many years, and its net profit at RMB5.3 billion made it one of the top-performing companies among its Chinese peers. AAC Technologies was selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index since 2016, and its market capitalization is about RMB100 billion, a growth of about 30 times over its IPO in 2003.