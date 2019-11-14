Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.    2018   KYG2953R1149

AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.

(2018)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AAC Technologies : Plans to Issue USD-Denominated Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:58pm EST

By Martin Mou

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (2018.HK) said Friday that it plans to issue notes denominated in U.S. dollars for refinancing and business development.

The smart-phone supplier said pricing of the notes, including amount, issue price and interest rate, would be determined later.

The notes would be offered to professional investors only, and the roadshows presentations would begin from Nov. 18, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said it has appointed CICC and DBS Bank as joint coordinators for the planned issuance.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. -1.12% 48.5 End-of-day quote.6.71%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.37% 26.63 End-of-day quote.12.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
07:58pAAC TECHNOLOGIES : Plans to Issue USD-Denominated Notes
DJ
11/08AAC TECHNOLOGIES : Results announcement for the nine months ended 30 september 2..
PU
11/05AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Seek Direction
DJ
10/24ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
10/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip On Renewed Geopolitical Uncertainty
DJ
10/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up On Fresh Hopes For U.S.-China 'phase-one' Trad..
DJ
10/09ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Erase Early Losses On Reports Of Partial Trade De..
DJ
09/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As U.S., China Return To Negotiating Table
DJ
09/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Fed Cuts Rates, BOJ Stays Unchanged
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 17 825 M
EBIT 2019 2 734 M
Net income 2019 2 350 M
Debt 2019 1 322 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 54 506 M
Chart AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 45,19  CNY
Last Close Price 45,10  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Min Pan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Hwee Koh Chairman
Jack Duan Chief Operating Officer
Kaitai Pan Chief Innovation Officer
Chun Yuan Wu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.6.71%7 485
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%40 712
AMPHENOL CORPORATION25.49%30 144
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 801
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 998
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION24.37%7 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group