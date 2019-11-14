AAC Technologies : Plans to Issue USD-Denominated Notes

By Martin Mou



AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (2018.HK) said Friday that it plans to issue notes denominated in U.S. dollars for refinancing and business development.

The smart-phone supplier said pricing of the notes, including amount, issue price and interest rate, would be determined later.

The notes would be offered to professional investors only, and the roadshows presentations would begin from Nov. 18, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said it has appointed CICC and DBS Bank as joint coordinators for the planned issuance.

