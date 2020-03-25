AAC Technologies : Warns of Virus Hit as 2019 Net Profit Fell Sharply

By Martin Mou



Chinese smartphone supplier AAC Technologies Holdings said its net profit for 2019 fell sharply, mainly weighed by reduced gross profit and higher costs for research and development.

Net profit for last year declined 42% to 2.22 billion yuan ($314.3 million), while revenue also ticked down 1.4% to CNY17.88 billion, the company said Wednesday in a stock-exchange filing.

Given the global coronavirus pandemic may drag demand for smartphones and lower their prices, AAC expects the reductions to hurt its revenue and net profit in the first quarter of this year.

AAC, which counts as Apple Inc. its customer, said it would handle the challenging environment by maintaining financial discipline and improving operational efficiencies.

The company said its performance improved in the fourth quarter of last year. While net profit in the fourth quarter declined 28% to CNY757 million, revenue for the period grew by 9.6% to CNY5.31 billion, it said.

AAC opted not to pay a final dividend for 2019, citing a need to "maximize the liquidity of the Group, in light of the unprecedented circumstances amidst the Covid-19 outbreak."

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com