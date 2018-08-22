Log in
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC (2018)
Aac Technologies : 1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciation

08/22/2018

1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciation

Increasing revenue contribution from Androids

Optics development on track

(22Aug2018, Hong Kong) AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. has today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018, reporting revenue of RMB8.4 billion and net profit of RMB1.8 billion. For details, please refer to the attached Results Announcement which has been published on the websites of HKEx and the Company.

The attached Results Announcement has been published on the HKEX and the Company's websites, www.aactechnologies.com.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:16:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 24 444 M
EBIT 2018 6 888 M
Net income 2018 6 142 M
Debt 2018 1 082 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 15,33
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capitalization 93 055 M
Technical analysis trends AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 114  CNY
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Min Pan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Boon Hwee Koh Chairman
Jack Duan Chief Operating Officer
Chun Yuan Wu Non-Executive Director
Joe Kuen Mok Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-37.76%13 602
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%45 755
AMPHENOL7.40%28 248
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%9 845
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%8 983
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%6 627
