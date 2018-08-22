Aac Technologies : 1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciation

1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciation
Increasing revenue contribution from Androids
Optics development on track
(22Aug2018, Hong Kong) AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. has today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018, reporting revenue of RMB8.4 billion and net profit of RMB1.8 billion. For details, please refer to the attached Results Announcement which has been published on the websites of HKEx and the Company.
The attached Results Announcement has been published on the HKEX and the Company's websites, www.aactechnologies.com.
