Aac Technologies : 1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciation

1H performance impacted by sluggish market and RMB appreciation

Increasing revenue contribution from Androids

Optics development on track

(22

Aug

2018

,

Hong Kong) AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. has today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 , reporting revenue of RMB8.4 billion and net profit of RMB1.8 billion . For details, please refer to the attached Results Announcement which has been published on the websites of HKEx and the Company.

