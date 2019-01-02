Aac Technologies : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Directors

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2018)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Company" and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group")) is pleased to announce that Mr. PENG Zhiyuan and Mr. ZHANG Hongjiang have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors of the Company ("INED(s)") with effect from 1 January 2019.

Below is the biographical information of Mr. PENG Zhiyuan and Mr. ZHANG Hongjiang.

Mr. PENG Zhiyuan ("Mr. Peng"), age 46, is currently the Global Strategy Officer for Sands Capital Management, appointed in 2017. Mr. Peng has over twenty years of experience in corporate finance and management. Over the past 15 years, Mr. Peng has served as senior management in various multi-national institutions.

Prior to joining Sands Capital Management, Mr. Peng was the founder and chief executive officer of a start-up company in Virginia in innovative eco-friendly technology applications. Previously, he served as managing director in the Securities Division and the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, and executive director in the Fixed Income Division at Morgan Stanley. Earlier in his career, Mr. Peng served in various roles with Standard Chartered Bank, Bank One (now J.P. Morgan), and AVIC International which is incorporated in China specializing in renewable energy development.

Mr. Peng received a bachelor's degree in Engineering and Finance from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics and an MBA from Darden School of Business, University of Virginia. Mr. Peng is a board member of the Board of Trustees for Darden School Foundation, and CAV Angels, a non-profit early stage angels investment community related to alumnus of University of Virginia. Mr. Peng served on the Board of Trustees for Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.

Mr. Peng is appointed by the Company as an INED for a term commencing from 1 January 2019 up to the conclusion of the 2021 AGM. He is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years in accordance with the Articles of Association. Mr. Peng is entitled to a director's fee of USD60,000 (or 1

equivalent in other currency) per annum which was determined by the Board based on the recommendations of the remuneration committee of the Company, with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market rate for his position as an INED.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Peng (i) has not held any other positions with any members of the Group; (ii) is not related to any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or the controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) is not interested in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; and (iv) has not held any other directorships in any other listed public companies in the last three years as at the date of this announcement.

Save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Zhang and Mr. Peng that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

Mr. ZHANG Hongjiang ("Mr. Zhang"), age 58, is currently a venture partner of Source Code Capital and an Advisor to ByteDance Ltd, both appointed in 2016. In 2018, he was appointed as a Senior Advisor to The Carlyle Group's Asian private equity platform. Mr. Zhang has also been an independent director of Huami Corp (NYSE: HMI) and an independent non-executive director of BabyTree Group (HKSE: 1761) since 2018, and an independent director of China Shenzhen listed 神州數碼集團股份有限公司 (000034.SZ)

since 2017. He was the former chief executive officer and executive director of Kingsoft Corporation Limited (HKSE: 3888). He was also a former director and chief executive officer at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited.

Mr. Zhang was a former director of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM), Xunlei Ltd. (NASDAQ: XNET) and 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET). Prior to that, Mr. Zhang served as the chief technology officer at Microsoft Asia R&D Group. He also worked at Microsoft Research Asia, where he served as assistant managing director. He was appointed as one of the first 10 Microsoft Distinguished Scientists in 2010.

Mr. Zhang received a Ph.D in Electrical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Zhengzhou University.

Mr. Zhang is a Fellow of the Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers ("IEEE") and Association for Computing Machinery ("ACM"). He was the recipient of the 2012 ACM SIGMM Outstanding Technical Achievement Award, the 2010 IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award, and the 2008 Asian American Engineer of the Year (AAEOY) award.

Mr. Zhang is appointed by the Company as an INED for a term commencing from 1 January 2019 up to the conclusion of the annual general meeting in 2021 (the "2021 AGM"). He is subject to retirement and re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company after his appointment and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"). Mr. Zhang is entitled to a director's fee of USD60,000 (or equivalent in other currency) per annum which was determined by the Board based on the recommendations of the remuneration committee of the Company, with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the prevailing market rate for his position as an INED.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhang (i) has not held any other positions with any members of the Group; (ii) is not related to any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or the controlling shareholders (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company; (iii) is not interested in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"); and (iv) has not held any other directorships in any other listed public companies in the last three years as at the date of this announcement.

Mr. Peng and Mr. Zhang will bring invaluable contributions to the Company. The Board welcomes them and looks forward to working with them.

