Aac Technologies : Final Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("AAC Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017.

These consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's audit and risk committee (the "Audit and Risk Committee") and approved by the Board on 22 March 2019.

2018 FINAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:

(RMB Million) 2018 2017 YoY% 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 YoY% Revenue Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Net Profit Net Profit Margin Basic EPS (RMB) Share Numbers (Weighted average, million) 18,131 6,743 37.2% 3,796 20.9% 3.11 1,221 21,119 -14.1% 8,720 -22.7% 41.3% 5,325 25.2% 4.35 -4.1ppt -28.7% -4.3ppt -28.5% 1,225 4,838 1,844 38.1% 1,044 21.6% 0.86 1,220 7,151 -32.3% 2,979 -38.1% 41.7% 1,832 25.6% 1.50 -3.6ppt -43.0% -4.0ppt -42.7% 1,222

CHAIRMAN AND CEO STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

2018 was a year of significant transformation for AAC Technologies in its 25-year development journey. During the year, we achieved much progress in innovation and established new versatile platforms. We also successfully transformed and upgraded our served market segments, product mix, and competitive strategy.

BUSINESS REVIEW

As a leading smart device solutions provider, our objective is to "lead innovation and enhance user experience". We introduced a number of innovative products and advanced industry standard technologies in acoustics, optics, electromagnetic drives, radio frequency ("RF") antennas, such as the super linear structure ("SLS") platform, wafer-level glass ("WLG") lenses, pop-up stepper motors, and 5G solutions. All of these have greatly strengthened our global leadership in the industry and will drive our long-term growth. However, due to the decline in global smartphone shipments and deceleration in technological innovation, in 2018, the Group's revenue and net profit decreased by 14.1% and 28.7%, respectively, and gross profit margin was 37.2%, down by 4.1 percentage points. As previously announced, we expect such impact on our business will continue into the first quarter of 2019.

We continued to improve our customer portfolio, to enrich product lines and to innovate user experience amidst the market challenges in 2018. These transformational efforts are beginning to pay off: SLS products became popular among mainstream customers; mass production of optical lenses rapidly reached our capacity target; and, gross profit performance in Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems ("MEMS") segment was improved. In addition to strict cost controls, the Company continued to improve the utilisation of production equipment and per capita output.

MARKET REVIEW

According to the International Data Corporation ("IDC") report, the overall shipments of smartphones in 2018 decreased by 4.1% year-on-year to 1.4 billion units. The market shipment was impacted because: the replacement cycle for smartphones has been prolonged due to improved software and hardware; increasing macro-economic uncertainty due to Sino-US trade tensions, and consumers perceived over-pricing of high-end brand smartphones. Smartphone markets in developed countries and China became near saturated highlighting inventory management competition. The consumers preferred to wait for clearer trends of the "next revolutionary designs", be it 5G or foldable phones to be introduced in 2019. In view of this, smartphone brands are keeping abreast of product innovation for differentiation.

STRATEGIES AND OUTLOOK

As better global economic prospects are on the horizon, there are signs that the smartphone market is regaining momentum. The expected new growth cycle in the smartphone industry will give us opportunities to demonstrate our leading technology edge. Some smartphone brands have continued to announce innovative designs, such as the recently launched foldable and dual-screen phones, which have won wide consumer acclaim. These brands, as expected, have adopted the Company's advanced technologies, products and solutions. With the advent of high-speed data transmission applications in the 5G era, new acoustics, optics and other artificial intelligence multimedia functions will drive further upgrade of the specs in the new smartphones.

We will accelerate new product development to replace our old products, and strive for sustainable development in delivering innovation breakthroughs and capturing new market opportunities. We will continue to adopt a "two-pronged" approach, namely, R&D and manufacturing. Improved versatile technology and manufacturing platforms will reinforce our unique competitive advantages. Precise market positioning will enable us to capture market value and gain market share. We will continue to proactively collaborate with strategic customers to deliver innovative user experience through customer-oriented product offerings. Moreover, we will strive to leverage our capabilities and synergies to extend to new markets, such as VR/AR equipment and smart cars.

Now is the time for the Company to deliver. With our past continued R&D and capital investment in new technology platforms, we firmly believe in 2019 we are well-prepared to launch our Company into a promising new era.

PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Acoustics (Dynamic components)

In 2018, the Group has achieved major breakthroughs in precision acoustic technology and launched the innovative acoustic platform, Super Linear Structure. SLS speakers revolutionised traditional diaphragm design to create sustainable enhancement in diaphragm vibration resulting in marked improvement in the sound quality and listening experience. Advanced algorithm has been integrated to resolve the balance between better sound quality, louder volume and small form factor of miniaturized speaker's design.

By end of 2018, entry-level SLS has successfully penetrated most mainstream Android flagship models with significant enhancement of the unit price of speakers. However, as overall shipments of SLS were still at an initial rollout phase with gradual increasing shipments, amidst the pricing pressure in the legacy products, the revenue of acoustic segment in 2018 recorded a year-on-year decrease of 9.4% to RMB8.67 billion, contributing 47.8% of total revenue. The gross profit margin was 37.2%, a year-on-year decrease of 3.6 percentage points.

In 2019, the Group will consolidate its market position of the entry-level SLS. The upgrade roadmap of SLS platform will be accelerated and we expect market penetration will be further increased. The Group expects total annual shipments to increase substantially, driven by continual penetration of SLS into all mainstream flagship models and mid-range models during the year. The Group believes the continuous upgrade capability of the SLS platform will further enlarge the Group's market share in acoustics, drive revenue growth and improve gross margin. Furthermore, the Company will explore new markets such as VR/AR devices and smart cars, in which the SLS platform has strong potential.

Optics

In 2018, the optic business segment made a satisfactory revenue of RMB550 million, accounting for 3% of the Group's total revenue, and a year-on-year increase of 240%. As planned, the Company has successfully penetrated major smartphone customers. In terms of plastic lenses, the monthly production capacity of plastic lens reached 40 million units and its monthly shipment exceeded 20 million units by the end of 2018. There is room for improvement in operational efficiency and gross profit margin, given that during this year only smaller scale projects were undertaken. We believe greater economies of scale can be achieved. Our hybrid lenses designed for structured light function have been shipped to our customers. WLG proves to have a strong potential and demonstrates our optical design capability. Our main-camera solution and its continual upgrade roadmap has also been recognized by customers. Mass production plan for this solution is already on its way. During the year, the Group continued to increase R&D resources and expanded the optical R&D team in Finland, focusing on product development and testing relating to image processing, sensor and lens design. We are committed to enhance our overall optical design and production capabilities to create brand new high-end imaging solutions.

In 2019, with triple cameras gaining popularity, demand for upgraded optical specifications is increasing. 32MP front- and 48MP rear-lenses are widely adopted in several new flagship and best-selling models. We expect that the unit price of lenses will be driven up as demand will remain strong and likely to exceed the overall market supply. The Group will increase its monthly production capacity for plastic lenses to 50 million or above to capture such market opportunities in 2019. Furthermore, to create a revolutionary user experience, we will continue to promote WLG hybrid lenses for high-end camera applications of major brands, such as ultra-high pixels, optical-zoom and periscope multi-zoom optimization.

Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanical

In 2018, customers demonstrated a slowdown in haptic innovation. Drop in average unit price and shipments of haptic components caused by the intensified competition led to a decline in the revenue. As for the precision mechanical segment, the demand was weaker than expected due to sluggish market of high-end models. With lower shipments, production utilisation and gross margin were affected. In 2018, the combined business segment of electromagnetic drives and precision mechanical decreased by 23.8% year-on-year to RMB7.9 billion, accounting for 43.5% of the Group's total revenue, and gross profit margin was 41.1%, down 2.8 percentage points year-on-year.

In 2019, integrated under-screen fingerprints technology with large-curved 3D glass and 3D glass back-cover design is setting a trend, calling for continual upgrade specs performance in haptics components. Furthermore, the introduction of customized smartphones for video games has opened up opportunities for high-performance or multiple haptics to deliver a richer tactile user-experience. These developments will translate into both volume demand and higher price for haptic components. Separately, the Group has developed stepper motor module solutions for pop-up cameras to achieve full-screen smartphone design. We believe that the likely extension of stepper motor designs into high-end foldable and telescopic smartphones would create high potential for further business development. Our core electromagnetic knowledge and high precision processing capabilities have enabled the Group to be a leading supplier of highly-vertical integrated solutions. We believe that the stepper motor design will become a new source of revenue. As for precision mechanical, we will optimize existing production capacity of metal frame/casting within 2019. In the forthcoming 5G era, glass casings will become popular. Leveraging on our proprietary moulding and in-house thermal bending technologies, the Group has already developed integrated innovative solutions incorporating ultra-narrow metal frames, large-curved 3D glass and the latest haptics to provide the design differentiation and enhanced user experience for our customers' high-end models.

MEMS

In 2018, the Group succeeded in optimising the cost structure of MEMS microphones by improving the vertical integration capabilities of the MEMS operation. Although slowdown in specs upgrade of MEMS components squeezed unit price, leading to a decrease in revenue by 3.9% year-on-year to RMB814 million, or 4.5% of the Group's total revenue, the Group was able to raise the use of in-house developed MEMS designs and digital ASCI chips to 15% and 45% respectively, thus helping to improve the gross profit margin of the segment by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 26.6%.

In 2019, the Group will continue to develop advanced solutions of MEMS design and digital ASIC chips to meet requirements of different customer tiers and to gain market share. We believe the relevant applications under the advent of 5G era are going to fuel demand for MEMS components. The Group will leverage this trend to drive growth of revenue and profit margin of this segment.

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

The Group practises prudent financial management to ensure it is able to maintain strong operating cash inflows and a healthy balance sheet. In 2018, the Group's operating cash inflow increased by RMB1.5 billion to RMB6.8 billion compared to RMB5.3 billion for the same period in 2017. After deducting capital expenditure ("CAPEX") of RMB3.9 billion and dividend payments of approximately RMB2.2 billion, the Group had more than RMB4.0 billion of cash as at 31 December 2018. After deducting cash and cash equivalents, our overall net gearing ratio continues to improve, reducing from 7.3% to 6.2%, and our credit rating of Baa1 was affirmed on 26 February 2019.

Other than the dividend payments to shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"), the Group uses its cash mainly to invest in the segments with good return, as R&D investments and CAPEX for new production facilities. For 2019, the Group plans to make allocations according to the said requirements and the budgeted CAPEX at the moment stands at approximately RMB2.0 billion, about 50% of the amount last year.