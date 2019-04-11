Log in
AAK : Annual Report 2018 has been published

04/11/2019

AAK's Annual Report 2018 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the company's website, www.aak.com.

Printed versions of the report will be distributed to shareholders and other stakeholders during weeks 16 and 17.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Nilsson
CFO
Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21
E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information is information that AAK AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on April 11, 2019.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,600 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

Annual Report 2018 (PDF)

Press release PDF

Disclaimer

AAK AB published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:22:09 UTC
