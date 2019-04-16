Log in
AAK

(AAK)
AAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the first quarter 2019 on April 23

04/16/2019 | 04:08am EDT

In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the first quarter 2019, we invite you to a press and analyst conference to be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Fredrik Nilsson, CFO. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed by phone or via a webcast. Please note that questions may be asked by phone only.

To follow the conference by phone, please use one of the following numbers:
SE: +46 8 505 583 57
DK: +45 7815 0108
UK: +44 3333 009 264
US: +1 833 526 8381

To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/aak-q1-2019

It will be possible to watch the webcast after the conference call.

The presentation material will be available under the Investors tab at our website, www.aak.com. The Interim report for the first quarter 2019 will be released on April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik NilssonCFO
Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21
E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information was submitted for publication at 09:50 a.m. CET on April 16, 2019.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,600 employees. We are AAK -The Co-Development Company.

Press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

AAK AB published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:07:02 UTC
