Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  AAK    AAK   SE0011337708

AAK

(AAK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the third quarter 2019 on October 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 03:59am EDT

In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the third quarter 2019, we invite you to a press and analyst conference to be held on Thursday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Fredrik Nilsson, CFO. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed by phone or via a webcast. Please note that questions may be asked by phone only.

To follow the conference by phone, please use one of the following numbers:
SE: +46 8 505 583 54
DK: +45 8233 3194
UK: +44 3333 009 035
US: +1 833 823 0590

To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/aak-q3-2019

It will be possible to watch the webcast after the conference call.

The presentation material will be available under the Investors tab at our website, www.aak.com. The Interim report for the third quarter 2019 will be released on October 24, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. CET.


further information, please contact:
Fredrik Nilsson
CFO
Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21
E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information was submitted for publication at 09:50 a.m. CET on October 17, 2019.


AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,700 employees. We are AAK -The Co-Development Company.

Press release (PDF)

Disclaimer

AAK AB published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 07:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AAK
03:59aAAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the third quarter 2019 on October 24
PU
03:51aAAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the third quarter 2019 on October 24
AQ
10/16AAK : further increases its shares in Indian joint venture
AQ
09/18AAK AB : Invitation to Capital Market Day
AQ
09/16AAK AB : Invitation to Capital Market Day
AQ
09/11AAK : expands its ingredient portfolio with speciality lecithins through acquisi..
AQ
07/16AAK : Interim report for the second quarter 2019 – strong profit growth an..
PU
07/16AAK : Interim report for the second quarter 2019 - strong profit growth and stra..
AQ
07/16AAK : 2nd quarter results
CO
07/09AAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the second quarter 2019 on July 16
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 28 505 M
EBIT 2019 2 171 M
Net income 2019 1 500 M
Debt 2019 2 075 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,72x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 46 813 M
Chart AAK
Duration : Period :
AAK Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 193,00  SEK
Last Close Price 184,50  SEK
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik Johan Westman President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Georg Brunstam Chairman
David Smith Vice President & President-Global Operations
Fredrik Nilsson Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Nielsen Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAK50.37%4 780
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD--.--%7 874
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 484
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-16.00%1 950
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED3.25%1 837
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group