News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aalberts Industries : strengthens surface treatment network in North America

09/06/2018 | 07:32am CEST

Aalberts strengthens surface treatment network in North America

Aalberts Industries N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Roy Metal Finishing Company, Inc. (RMF) based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA, generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 30 million with 200 FTE.

RMF, founded in 1961 by Donald Roy and built by Clifford Roy, operates from three service locations and is specialised in corrosion protection surface technologies for the automotive, general industries and aerospace end markets. The service locations are strategically positioned near many OEMs in the southeastern region of the USA.

RMF is an industry leader in areas of process technology, innovation, customer service and operational efficiency. While working in close cooperation with its customers, RMF's process development team continuously focuses on R&D and improving their self-developed surface treatment lines.

The experienced management team of RMF, led by John Pazdan, will continue to manage the company. They will also drive a jointly made business plan aimed at expanding our Aalberts surface treatment business in North America. We will add new surface treatment technologies to the portfolio, accelerate business with our global Key Accounts and further expand our Aalberts surface treatment service network.

The results of RMF will be consolidated as of 1 September 2018. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from existing credit facilities.

Please visit roymetalfinishing.com for additional information.

Disclaimer

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:31:05 UTC
