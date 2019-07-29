Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aalberts NV    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts acquires heat treatment specialist in North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:31am EDT

Utrecht, 29 July 2019

 

Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Applied Process (Applied), based in three locations in the USA, Livonia (Michigan), Oshkosh (Wisconsin) and Fort Smith (Arkansas), generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 26 million with 130 FTE.

Applied is a technology leader in the austempering process, a specialised heat treatment technology to solve complex engineering problems. Most of the business is derived from engineering conversions, providing conceptual design and engineering assistance. A dedicated R&D centre is supporting the customers with this conversion and developing new technologies.

The austempering process has been successfully used to increase the performance and light-weighting of components across many different end markets, such as agriculture and construction equipment, mining, heavy truck, gears, powertrain, railroad and machinery.

The existing management of Applied will work closely together with the management of Aalberts material technology USA.

Applied is strengthening the service network in regions where Aalberts is not active yet and vice versa. Besides, we are able to offer a combination of technologies to our existing customers solving their surface technology challenges. Key accounts active in different regions of the USA, can make use of our combined service footprint.

The results of Applied will be consolidated as of 1 August 2019. The acquisition will directly contribute to the earnings per share and will be financed from existing credit facilities.

Please visit www.appliedprocess.com for additional information.

 

contact
+31 (0)30 3079 301 (from 8:00 am CEST)
investors@aalberts.com

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AALBERTS NV
01:31aAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts acquires heat treatment specialist in North America
GL
05/01AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : further expands surface treatment network in North America
PU
05/01AALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts further expands surface treatment network in North Amer..
GL
04/23AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : appoints new CFO
PU
2018AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : investor presentation - Baird's Global Industrial Conferen..
PU
2018AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : investor presentation - Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference..
PU
2018AALBERTS INDUSTRIES : invests in new distribution and assembly centre
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 886 M
EBIT 2019 347 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 474 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 4 086 M
Chart AALBERTS NV
Duration : Period :
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 44,75  €
Last Close Price 36,95  €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wim A. Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
John Eijgendaal Chief Financial Officer
Jan van der Zouw Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AALBERTS NV27.19%4 543
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES39.20%38 027
ATLAS COPCO40.52%36 773
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 773
FANUC CORP21.84%34 729
INGERSOLL-RAND34.36%29 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group