Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Aalberts NV    AALB   NL0000852564

AALBERTS NV

(AALB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/14 04:31:53 am
21.975 EUR   -2.77%
04:05aAALBERTS : announces availability of 2020 AGM materials
PU
04:01aAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts announces availability of 2020 AGM materials
AQ
04/02AALBERTS : update on COVID-19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aalberts : announces availability of 2020 AGM materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT

14 May 2020 10:00 AMCEST

Aalberts announces that the information regarding the virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which is rescheduled for 25 June 2020, is now available at aalberts.com/generalmeeting. This information includes the agenda and annexes thereto.

The virtual AGM commences at 11:00 am CEST at the offices of Aalberts.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the related health risks and the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government, the general meeting will be a virtual meeting which can be followed by shareholders through a live video webcast.

Shareholders will have no physical access to the meeting.

We provide the possibility for shareholders to vote and submit questions about items on the agenda in advance and follow up questions during the meeting, as can be read in more detail in the agenda and accompanying AGM documents.

It is decided that only the members of the Management Board and the chairman of the Supervisory Board will be present at the meeting.

The agenda for the AGM includes amongst others the proposals to re-appoint Mr. Martin van Pernis and Mr. Piet Veenema as members of the Supervisory Board, to appoint Mrs. Annette Rinck as member of the Supervisory Board, to adopt the remuneration policies and to declare a dividend of EUR 0.80 in cash per ordinary share.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands, the record date for the AGM is 28 May 2020, as further set out in the agenda for the meeting.

The total number of outstanding shares in Aalberts as per today amounts to 110,580,102 ordinary shares.

Disclaimer

Aalberts Industries NV published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AALBERTS NV
04:05aAALBERTS : announces availability of 2020 AGM materials
PU
04:01aAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts announces availability of 2020 AGM materials
AQ
04/02AALBERTS : update on COVID-19
PU
04/02AALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts update on COVID-19
GL
03/26AALBERTS : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) postponed to 25 June 202..
PU
03/26AALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts N.V. (Aalberts) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ..
AQ
03/24AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/19AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/18AALBERTS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/27AALBERTS N.V. : solid and resilient performance in a more difficult market envir..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 484 M
EBIT 2020 185 M
Net income 2020 197 M
Debt 2020 641 M
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart AALBERTS NV
Duration : Period :
Aalberts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AALBERTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,25  €
Last Close Price 22,60  €
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wiebe Arnold Pelsma Chief Executive Officer
Martin C. J. van Pernis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Monincx Chief Financial Officer
Jan van der Zouw Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Piet Veenema Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AALBERTS NV-43.51%2 707
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.41%41 574
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.46%36 809
FANUC CORPORATION2.02%32 079
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-28.68%18 821
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.71%18 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group