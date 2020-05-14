Aalberts : announces availability of 2020 AGM materials

14 May 2020 10:00 AMCEST

Aalberts announces that the information regarding the virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which is rescheduled for 25 June 2020, is now available at aalberts.com/generalmeeting. This information includes the agenda and annexes thereto.

The virtual AGM commences at 11:00 am CEST at the offices of Aalberts.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the related health risks and the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government, the general meeting will be a virtual meeting which can be followed by shareholders through a live video webcast.

Shareholders will have no physical access to the meeting.

We provide the possibility for shareholders to vote and submit questions about items on the agenda in advance and follow up questions during the meeting, as can be read in more detail in the agenda and accompanying AGM documents.

It is decided that only the members of the Management Board and the chairman of the Supervisory Board will be present at the meeting.

The agenda for the AGM includes amongst others the proposals to re-appoint Mr. Martin van Pernis and Mr. Piet Veenema as members of the Supervisory Board, to appoint Mrs. Annette Rinck as member of the Supervisory Board, to adopt the remuneration policies and to declare a dividend of EUR 0.80 in cash per ordinary share.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands, the record date for the AGM is 28 May 2020, as further set out in the agenda for the meeting.

The total number of outstanding shares in Aalberts as per today amounts to 110,580,102 ordinary shares.