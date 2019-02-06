AAON Hosts ASHRAE President at Norm Asbjornson Innovation Center Laboratory

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) welcomed ASHRAE President Sheila Hayter to the new Norm Asbjornson Innovation Center Research and Development Laboratory (NAIC). Hayter toured the NAIC and was introduced to its industry leading testing capabilities. During the event, ASHRAE was presented with a Platinum Circle Donor check of $20,000 from AAON.



The Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center is a 65-foot-tall 134,000 square foot laboratory marvel able to measure both acoustics and thermal performance. A few features of the lab include supply, return, and outside sound testing at actual load conditions, testing of up to a 300-ton air conditioning system, testing of up to a 540-ton chiller system, and 80 million Btu of gas heating test capacity. Environmental application testing capabilities include -20°F to 140°F testing conditions, up to 8 inches per hour rain testing, up to 2 inches per hour snow testing, and up to 50 mph wind testing. A grand opening of the facility is planned for later in 2019.

"The NAIC solidifies our position in innovation and technological advancement in the HVAC industry," says Gary Fields, President and Director of AAON. "We are honored to have ASHRAE President Sheila tour our facility, and witness firsthand its state-of-the-art testing capabilities."

About ASHRAE

ASHRAE, founded in 1894, is a global society advancing human well-being through sustainable technology for the built environment. The Society and its more than 56,000 members worldwide focus on building systems, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, refrigeration and sustainability. Through research, standards writing, publishing, certification and continuing education, ASHRAE shapes tomorrow’s built environment today. For more information, visit ashrae.org. Sheila Hayter is a Senior Engineer of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the ASHRAE President for the 2018-2019 term.

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils. Since its founding in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .