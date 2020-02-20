AAON, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST
TULSA, Okla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON). A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation by management. The entire call should last about 45 minutes.
The call will cover:
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Performance for the period ended 12/31/2019
Recent Events
Future Outlook
Date of Call: Thursday, February 27, 2020 Time: 4:15 p.m. (Eastern Time)
Participant Call in: U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-241-0551 Pass Code: 2880248
Rebroadcast (available through March 4, 2020): U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-859-2056 Rebroadcast Pass Code: 2880248
AAON looks forward to your attendance on the conference call.
About AAON AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.
