aap: Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs elected as new Supervisory Board Chairwoman



04.07.2019 / 14:52

aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that the members of the company's Supervisory Board have elected Ms. Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs (47) as their new Chairwoman. Before, Ms. Dr. med. Krebs was elected to the Supervisory Board of the company by aap's Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2019 in Berlin with an overwhelming majority (99.99%). Her election is effective from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 21 June 2019 until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021.



"In Ms. Dr. med. Krebs we are delighted to have gained a proven expert in medicine and business as well as a strong personality for aap's Supervisory Board", says Biense Visser, member and previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board at aap. "She looks back on many years of experience in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical technology and consulting and is additionally active in other Supervisory Bodies of business enterprises with a medical alignment. We are very much looking forward to the cooperation and are firmly convinced that aap will benefit from her comprehensive expertise."



Ms. Dr. med. Krebs is a graduated doctor and studied and graduated at University Basel, Switzerland. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors at several companies and has extensive experience based on different responsible positions in the pharmaceutical industry, in medical technology and with consulting companies, such as Bayer and Boston Consulting Group.









About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ(R) and trauma complementary biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25 countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.



